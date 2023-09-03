J. Apodaca
Well, yesterday sucked for quite a few reasons and I’m hoping to provide some clarity on the matter. I know this thread is likely to turn into a mad house but try to understand what I’m doing here.
I’m limited to what was uploaded to YouTube by CBS in the highlight package, but there are other plays that I would’ve liked to highlight here, shouldn’t be a problem on Fox/ESPN.
Brayln Lux flashed some extremely exciting stuff:
Yes, the interception got wiped, but if this is what’s to come from Brayln Lux, he has to be on the field as much as possible. An excellent read on the tackle and an equally nice read on the interception.
The only time the pass rush got home Saturday:
This was extremely frustrating to watch, Tech couldn’t get home all night long as Peasley just beat them by a step or two. Linton and Cole are going to need to be better here moving forward.
Tech couldn’t finish the play and it was absolutely killer.
Shough’s good decisions with the ball:
Shough had some good here, made a few really good and patient decisions with the ball to Bradley down the stretch and was on fire in the first two drives of the afternoon.
The throw to Brown was nearly the same ball that was intercepted earlier in the game (covered below), but this one had enough on it to get there.
However, it was a tale of two quarterbacks, which I’ll get to now…
Shough’s bad decisions with the ball:
99% of this didn’t make the highlight tape, for obvious reasons, but we’ll start with the INT. This ball flat out did not have enough zip and it was telegraphed all the way. From press level I hated the throw in real time, and it was jumped very well by the defender.
Shough was very, very poor and it was why the offense struggled. He had a clean pocket on 80% of his throws and posted a 51.3 QBR. Throws on key 2nd & 3rd downs were short or mistimed and it hurt (it was made worse by the lack of run game and undisciplined penalties).
A couple of O-Line/RB pass pro mishaps:
Purposefully put this after the Shough paragraphs here and I want to defend this group a little before I show the bad from last night. Tech’s offensive line wasn’t given much of a chance to prove themselves in the run game, I thought they were getting an alright push most of the time.
They were also able to keep Shough off his back for the most part and gave him a clean pocket on 25 of his 31 throws.
Now, the bad, ending with two key missed blocks from Cam’ron Valdez.
I hate to pick on Caleb Rogers since that horse was beaten all season last year, but the first two plays in this clip are just bad. In the first, he got flat footed and beaten by a guy who wasn’t moving with haste downhill. In the second, he got swam by, putting immense pressure on Brooks who didn’t have a good seal on the edge.
Valdez also missed two key blocks here, I think it speaks to the importance of having Tahj back there in those situations.
Tough two-play stretch from Tyler Owens to end the game:
Don’t want to harp on this too much since Owens made some really nice plays, and even saved a touchdown with an excellent pass breakup recovery earlier in the game, but this was just brutal to close it.
On the game tying score in 2OT, Owens makes a wrong move and lost the TE in coverage, leaving him wide open. The second part of this may be scheme, but I don’t understand why he was so deep in the end zone on the 2pt attempt. He was late getting downhill and wasn’t helped by his positioning.
Lots to learn from with a massive game coming on Saturday. Still can turn this thing around.
Lots to learn from with a massive game coming on Saturday. Still can turn this thing around.
