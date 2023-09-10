J. Apodaca
Mickey Mouse Staff Member
Staff
-
- Mar 7, 2022
-
- 13,638
-
- 62,599
-
- 113
A lot happened last night, this is going to sway in between expanded thoughts and some stuff on film.
Going to get this out there to start. That was an interception by Malik Dunlap, I’m not sure how anyone could see differently. Just astonishing referee work all night long.
I’ll start with Tyler Shough, the good and the bad. I thought Shough made some really impressive throws (and even some of the other good on offense that I’ll get to came from him). It is just extremely frustrating to make the kind of throws he did last night that frankly put the ball in harm’s way.
This was an excellent ball to Price, a very similar throw to what was intercepted on the near sideline last week in Laramie. The throw to Martinez late jumped off the page to me as well, really well placed after some pocket maneuvering.
This is also a really nice ball to Bradley, nice little fake screen play call here. The play before was bonkers too.
Now, the bad, I think Shough did way too much to put the ball in harm’s way. The interception down below on the throw to Bradley/Brown was just bad. He explained it as throwing it to Brown on the crosser while Bradley was late on his shake route, but this ball was nowhere close to either receiver or there are three defenders in the area (two-man assignments, safety over top). There’s more to highlight here, and the other turnovers were just as bad, but this one was especially bad for me.
Would’ve loved to see the all-22 here but man, frustrating throw.
Some other good that I saw last night was Tahj Brooks in minimal use, seemed like they had to get creative with some of the run blocking scheme to get him rolling, which is expected (I’ll talk about why momentarily). Would love to see more of Brooks, but I understand why they run Shough more often, you need the extra blocker with this group.
Before I move on to the bad from the offensive line, I wanted to touch on the incorporation of Mason Tharp, he made some really nice catches, and this was an excellent route here. The touchdown that didn’t count was equally as beautiful.
The offensive line play, especially in pass protection, was just horrid. Monroe Mills was egregiously undisciplined, and Caleb Rogers got worked on multiple occasions. I didn’t notice Jacoby Jackson much last night, which is likely a good thing, but man the WKU transfers were very underwhelming again. Staats was bullied on a few plays last night and it was extremely noticeable.
Now to the defense, and I want to preface this with the idea that I thought the front six/seven did a really good job of containing the run, but once again, this pass rush was almost non-existent. Steve Linton was made a complete non-factor and after watching him for two weeks, I’m not sure it is there for him, would absolutely love for this to bite me in six weeks.
Finally, I wanted to talk about some defensive angles in the secondary, along with a pretty bad night for Brayln Lux against what’s likely to be a first-round receiver.
Lux was beaten so many times last night and I think it had a lot to do with the guy he lined up against, but he was exposed a little bit in my opinion. His angles were not great all night and his closing speed was lacking.
Tyler Owens made a really bad read on this play and it led to a much larger gain than it should’ve, same thing for Pierre on the final play of the clip.
I’ve rambled on here long enough, covered most of what I wanted to. Got to learn from it as this is a good team, maybe not great, but this team has it all in front of them still. They played much better than they did in Wyoming. Get healthy and get right against Tarleton St.
Be sure to book with TreeLine Vacation Rentals if you are in need of a Broken Bow, Oklahoma cabin rental. All Red Raiders get a $200.00 discount (enter code RRS) and direct booking with no additional fees.
TreeLine Vacation Rentals – Broken Bow, OK
Craig Crawford (@crawfordTT)
214-228-0892
TreeLine Owner craig@vacationtreeline.com
TreeLine can also build, sell & manage investment properties in Broken Bow -- one of the best investment opportunities in the nation right now!
Going to get this out there to start. That was an interception by Malik Dunlap, I’m not sure how anyone could see differently. Just astonishing referee work all night long.
I’ll start with Tyler Shough, the good and the bad. I thought Shough made some really impressive throws (and even some of the other good on offense that I’ll get to came from him). It is just extremely frustrating to make the kind of throws he did last night that frankly put the ball in harm’s way.
This was an excellent ball to Price, a very similar throw to what was intercepted on the near sideline last week in Laramie. The throw to Martinez late jumped off the page to me as well, really well placed after some pocket maneuvering.
This is also a really nice ball to Bradley, nice little fake screen play call here. The play before was bonkers too.
Now, the bad, I think Shough did way too much to put the ball in harm’s way. The interception down below on the throw to Bradley/Brown was just bad. He explained it as throwing it to Brown on the crosser while Bradley was late on his shake route, but this ball was nowhere close to either receiver or there are three defenders in the area (two-man assignments, safety over top). There’s more to highlight here, and the other turnovers were just as bad, but this one was especially bad for me.
Would’ve loved to see the all-22 here but man, frustrating throw.
Some other good that I saw last night was Tahj Brooks in minimal use, seemed like they had to get creative with some of the run blocking scheme to get him rolling, which is expected (I’ll talk about why momentarily). Would love to see more of Brooks, but I understand why they run Shough more often, you need the extra blocker with this group.
Before I move on to the bad from the offensive line, I wanted to touch on the incorporation of Mason Tharp, he made some really nice catches, and this was an excellent route here. The touchdown that didn’t count was equally as beautiful.
The offensive line play, especially in pass protection, was just horrid. Monroe Mills was egregiously undisciplined, and Caleb Rogers got worked on multiple occasions. I didn’t notice Jacoby Jackson much last night, which is likely a good thing, but man the WKU transfers were very underwhelming again. Staats was bullied on a few plays last night and it was extremely noticeable.
Now to the defense, and I want to preface this with the idea that I thought the front six/seven did a really good job of containing the run, but once again, this pass rush was almost non-existent. Steve Linton was made a complete non-factor and after watching him for two weeks, I’m not sure it is there for him, would absolutely love for this to bite me in six weeks.
Finally, I wanted to talk about some defensive angles in the secondary, along with a pretty bad night for Brayln Lux against what’s likely to be a first-round receiver.
Lux was beaten so many times last night and I think it had a lot to do with the guy he lined up against, but he was exposed a little bit in my opinion. His angles were not great all night and his closing speed was lacking.
Tyler Owens made a really bad read on this play and it led to a much larger gain than it should’ve, same thing for Pierre on the final play of the clip.
I’ve rambled on here long enough, covered most of what I wanted to. Got to learn from it as this is a good team, maybe not great, but this team has it all in front of them still. They played much better than they did in Wyoming. Get healthy and get right against Tarleton St.
Be sure to book with TreeLine Vacation Rentals if you are in need of a Broken Bow, Oklahoma cabin rental. All Red Raiders get a $200.00 discount (enter code RRS) and direct booking with no additional fees.
TreeLine Vacation Rentals – Broken Bow, OK
Craig Crawford (@crawfordTT)
214-228-0892
TreeLine Owner craig@vacationtreeline.com
TreeLine can also build, sell & manage investment properties in Broken Bow -- one of the best investment opportunities in the nation right now!