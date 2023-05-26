J. Apodaca
Wanted to sleep on it before throwing together some thoughts on last night's thriller.
The swings in the bottom of the ninth from Vooletich, Lopez, Hester, Harrelson, and eventually Bazzell were extremely professional at bats with two down in the ninth. Tech entered the bottom of the ninth with a 4% chance to win the game, based on the BaseballSavant win probability chart, getting down to 2% with two outs.
Tech wouldn't have gotten there if it weren't for the dropped pop up that would've ended the fourth, where Tech plated four with the extra out.
They overcame it all, somehow, it took a .250 xBA single to get off the shortstop's glove to push the inning to Bazzell, which then even took some luck. An insane turn of fortune with not a whole lot going right on the mound for Tech last night.
The Red Raiders now sit "off the bubble" meaning they're pretty comfortably in the NCAA tournament at this point, but could really do themselves a favor by winning this whole thing and moving into a more favorable regional. Tech still sits as the No. 3 in the Baton Rouge (LSU) regional with the No. 2 being Washington in the latest D1Baseball projection (5/26).
The Tech pitching plan for the winner of Bedlam for the Saturday affair will likely consist of RHP Zane Petty getting the start with almost everyone in the bullpen available. RHP Brandon Beckel will be on the board in all likelihood while everyone except for Sanders throwing less than 20 pitches last night.
Last week, I called Gavin Kash's walk-off of Kansas "the biggest swing of the year," but this one has it beat, by a longshot.
