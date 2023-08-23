Wednesday marked a big day for Texas Tech with the annual Red Raider Club luncheon taking place at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Players, coaches and staff of several of the athletic programs were in attendance, but no attendee perhaps held greater weight in the room thanYormark has led the conference to tremendous steps forward since taking the job in the summer of 2022. Yormark acknowledged his friendship with Tech president Dr. Lawrence Schovanec and even cited him as the primary reason that he became the commissioner of the conference in the first place.Yormark gave a speech on stage at the luncheon but shortly following, he was made available to the media and fielded questions. Here is what we learned:“Well, I have thoughts that I’m not going to make public. But we have a meeting coming up, and I think we’re going to vet out what’s happened with realignment and how that might or might not affect CFP expansion on a going forward basis. I think it’d be premature for me to discuss publicly my thoughts, but I have them. Last week, we had a meeting with our ADs. I got some good input from them on how they’re thinking moving forward because it’s changed, obviously, but we’re not prepared to go public with that. I want to wait to have a chance to communicate with my colleagues. Commissioner Sankey and I have chatted as I have with other commissioners, as well, since realignment. But I want to address it in a bit of a private form, and then from there, get a little bit more outbound in my thoughts.”“I’m trying to do as much as I can in support of our members. If I can’t be there, I’m doing pre-taped videos, candidly. I just think it’s important for me to get on campus, I still have a lot to learn. Every time I’m on a campus, and I’m meeting with different key stakeholders, I’m picking up on ideas on furthering my knowledge on the industry. So it’s very important for me to get on campus, visit all the schools this fall, including the incoming four, to visit campus, to see a football game and just understand who’s doing what and how they’re doing it.”“We are excited about Big 12 Mexico. I had an opportunity when I was the CEO of the Brooklyn Nets to take the Nets to Mexico City in 2017 and had a wonderful experience, cultural experience. It was fantastic. When I took the job I wanted us to have an international strategy but not one where it was a one-off going to “XYZ” country. I felt it was important for us to have a strategy. And when you think of Mexico and the proximity that Mexico is to our geographic footprint as a conference, it’s a natural extension for us. When you think about the consumers and the fans in Mexico, they love American football and they love basketball. When you look at the NFL and the NBA, and F1 and UFC, all of them have gotten to that marketing have been extremely successful. Now, it takes time but we’re going to launch with men’s and women’s basketball in December of 2024. We will then follow it up with women’s soccer and baseball. We’ve talked about a bowl game in Monterrey. We’ve got to think through that now because, given realignment, there’s lots of opportunities for us as we think about bowl games so we’ve got to pause on that effort right now. But men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, baseball and who knows what comes after that. We’re really excited about that initiative. It’s interesting, wherever I go, most people ask me about Big 12 Mexico, they’re very intrigued by it and I think they see the possibilities I see.”