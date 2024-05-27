Before the bulk of this piece. Want to remember to mention that it's Memorial Day. Hope everyone is surrounded by family, especially those who have lost a family member who was serving our country.Onto the breakdown...With the offensive breakdown series done, it’s time to turn the page to the 2024 season where the Red Raiders will embark on the third season under head coach Joey McGuire.The goal with this series is to familiarize ourselves with the new personnel on each squad with what the Red Raiders will see in just a few months starting with a look at the revamped Washington State Cougars.The biggest thing that immediately jumped off the page when watching the Wazzu spring game was the duo at wide receiver in returning senior Kyle Williams (2) and Oregon transfer Kris Hutson (1).Williams, in tandem with now Tech receiver Josh Kelly, posted 842 yards and six touchdowns on 61 receptions in 2023. On the other hand, Hutson was passed up on the depth chart at Oregon after nearly posting a 1,000-yard season in 2022.Williams possesses some excellent ball skills at the catch point and uses his body extremely well to put himself into position to use those skills while playing with evident abilities to manipulate space with his routes, not consistently playing with the capacity to reach 20+ mph on the GPS, which is something that he has done.Hutson is another extremely athletic receiver who will have the chance to make a major impact for the Cougars in 2024 after losing his starting job with the Ducks but was still a strong player when in Eugene.Showing solid athleticism with the Ducks, it carried over to Pullman where Hutson appears to be a massive YAC threat heading into the season, showing some really strong shake in the spring game.With star quarterback Cam Ward out of the fold, the Cougars went to the portal in Bryant transfer QB Zevi Eckhaus (4) who was the Big South Offensive Player of the Year in 2023.Eckhaus looked solid in his spring debut as the Washington State quarterback but missed some throws from an accuracy perspective, and without a doubt is a step down from Ward in all phases of the game.While not appearing to be much of a runner, Eckhaus seems like he has some ability to play out of structure and play-make but very well could go through some early struggles against power-five competition.At running back, the most impressive player was redshirt sophomore Djouvensky Schlenbaker (15) whose athletic ability jumps off the page. A decisive runner who showed some really strong burst to the second level in minimal usage last season for Wazzu.A runner who consistently plays above 14 mph on the tracker, Schlenbaker will likely take the starting role early in the season and someone to watch for the Red Raiders in the coming season.While not making a big presence known in the spring game, you cannot talk about the Washington State defense on paper without highlighting the Akron transfer corner Tyson Durant (5) who is coming off a strong season for the Zips.Durant is an excellent technical player at cornerback with great ability to break on the ball and use his ball skills that are also stellar, and it will be very interesting to see him translate to the power-five level this season.A DB who was able to flash quite a bit was redshirt freshman Adrian Wilson (6), originally out of Dallas, who was able to show off his athleticism and knack for the ball in the spring game, blowing up a play in the early stages.The talent seems to slow when you get out of the secondary with the Washington State defensive line highlighted by a Utah Tech transfer in Syrus Webster (3) who was productive at a much lower level but did not seem of quality in the spring game.Overall, it’s going to be a new look up in Pullman, and the Red Raiders get an early crack at the Cougars, which will be a gut check for Tech after last season’s loss in Laramie to open the year.The lengthy spring game highlights are below if you’re curious to watch for yourself.