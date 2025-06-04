T. Beadles
This spring semester has been a whirlwind, and I really haven't had the time to sit down and think about all the changes that have occurred with Texas Tech football.
After @B. Golan and @C. Level conspired to get me back on board, I was at a loss on where and/or how to start up again. I decided I would just, basically, log what I would've done on my own anyway. I want to know how the changes made this offseason, staff and personnel, could significantly improve the product we see on the field this fall.
For me, there's one place to start, offensive efficiency. There's an argument that, really, the only place to start would be defensively. We will look into Shiel Wood's scheme and philosophy, but neither of those really hurt you last year, it was simply the players available were not good enough.
I looked at Brian Fremeau's BCF Toys analytics website to determine some of the biggest discrepancies between Zach Kittley's offense and Mack Leftwich's version.
Possession Efficiency (PVE) is unadjusted scoring value (PV) calculated from the results of non-garbage possessions (NP) in FBS vs. FBS games. Offensive possession efficiency (OVE) is unadjusted scoring value generated on offense (OV) per non-garbage possession. I like this metric because it cuts through a lot of the counting stat nonsense that can over-inflate certain tempo, high possession, and/or turnover dependent teams. This just tells us:
- How well a team finishes drives that matter
- How many points they actually generate from meaningful opportunities
For context, below are the offensive efficiency numbers and rank for Texas State last season and the Red Raiders the past two seasons.
2024 Texas State .30 13th in the country
2024 Texas Tech .00 48th in the country
2023 Texas Tech -.17 74th in the country
After watching some Texas State film from last season, it became increasingly obvious why their offense was so efficient. Leftwich knows how to use personnel, formation, and motion to scheme easy wins when necessary. This is huge on third downs and drive starters, and staying ahead of the chains. There were a ton of examples, but I have been advised to keep these shorter, so I picked my three favorites below.
