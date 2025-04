The Texas Tech women's Tennis team won their first Big 12 Regular Season Championship since 2017 and notched the most conference wins in school history along the way to a 12-1 Big 12 record after beating Arizona on Sunday. Enjoy a few snapshots, videos and moments from the day. Also caught up with the lone senior on the team Avelina Sayfetdinova and head coach Adam Herendeen after the match and celebration. Wreck 'em!