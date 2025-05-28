Texas Tech announces 2025 Hall of Fame class - Texas Tech Red Raiders Texas Tech Athletics unveiled Tuesday its eight-member class to the Texas Tech Hall of Fame, which features record-setting quarterback B.J. Symons, national ...

– Texas Tech Athletics unveiled Tuesday its eight-member class to the Texas Tech Hall of Fame, which features record-setting quarterback B.J. Symons, national champion high jumper JaCorian Duffield and Olympic gold medalist Janine Beckie.Symons will be joined as part of the 2025 class by former teammates Aaron Hunt and Ryan Aycock, who starred on the defensive side of the ball during the early stages of Mike Leach’s tenure as head coach. The 2025 class also includes All-American golfer Gabriella Dominguez, Big 12 champion sprinter Cierra White and baseball All-American outfielder Matt Kastelic.Texas Tech will formally induct the 2025 class Nov. 7 during a ceremony hosted in Lubbock. The induction class will also be recognized on the field the following day when the Red Raiders host BYU inside Jones AT&T Stadium. Additional details pertaining to the Texas Tech Hall of Fame Ceremony, including location as well as individual ticket and table information, will be announced later this summer.Ryan Aycock built a reputation for timely interceptions during his Red Raider career. He picked off Eli Manning to help the Red Raiders hold on for a memorable 2003 victory over Ole Miss. Just a year earlier, Aycock helped the Red Raiders knock off No. 3 Texas with a fourth quarter interception that stopped a Longhorn drive that started past midfield, giving Texas Tech the ball back to run out the remaining 5:21 remaining on the clock. The Red Raiders shut out rival Texas A&M, 12-0, in 2001 with Aycock halting an Aggie drive in the red zone with a key interception on first-and-goal from the 7-yard line.The Lubbock native wrapped his Red Raider career with 11 career interceptions, which still ranks eighth all-time in Texas Tech history. He recorded six of those interceptions as a senior in 2003 alone, pushing the Red Raiders to an 8-5 record and a victory over Navy in the Houston Bowl. The Red Raiders played in a bowl game in each of Aycock’s four seasons, beginning a streak of 10-consecutive postseason appearances under then head coach Mike Leach. That run included a 9-5 record in 2002, the ninth nine-win or better season in school history at the time.Aycock also ranks 10th in program history after totaling 338 tackles from 2000-03, including 151 stops from his 2002 junior campaign. He joins fellow Texas Tech Hall of Fame member Kevin Curtis as the only Red Raiders in program history to currently rank in the top 10 for both career tackles and interceptions. In addition to his place in the career record book, Aycock is seventh on the Texas Tech single-season chart for tackles (2002) and tied for eighth with his six interceptions in 2003.In the relatively short 30-plus year history of the Texas Tech soccer program, there arguably hasn’t been a more impactful player than Janine Beckie. One of the top goal scorers in school history, Beckie’s arrival in Lubbock helped catapult the Red Raiders into a consistent NCAA Tournament participant under Tom Stone. Beckie helped lead the Red Raiders to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in school history as only a true freshman in 2012, the first of four-consecutive trips to the postseason during her playing career. Texas Tech advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in each of Beckie’s four seasons, culminating in the Red Raiders’ first Round of 16 berth in 2014 following a memorable victory over Auburn. The Red Raiders claimed their first Big 12 title in school history a year later, winning the conference tournament after knocking off top-seeded West Virginia and then host Kansas in consecutive matches with Beckie as the Most Outstanding Offensive Player.Beckie garnered nearly every award possible during her collegiate career as she was a two-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and a two-time All-America selection. Beckie became the first Red Raider in program history to be named an All-American following her 2012 freshman season, earning second team accolades by the NSCAA as well as All-Big 12 first team and Big 12 Rookie of the Year honors. Beckie, a semifinalist for the prestigious Mac Hermann Trophy, would go on to collect All-Big 12 first team honors in each of her four seasons, remaining as the only Red Raider in program history to do so. She was also tabbed a first team All-American following her 2014 junior season, marking the highest honor in program history at the time.Beckie’s name is still scattered throughout the Texas Tech record book as she remains the program’s all-time career leader with 57 goals, 22 game-winning goals and 130 points. In the nearly 10 years since her departure, all three of those school records have not had a serious contender, solidifying Beckie’s legacy further as Texas Tech has continued to boast one of the Big 12’s top soccer programs. Beckie is the only Red Raider in program history to have four of the top 10 single-season marks for points. She has three of the top five single-season goal totals in school history as well, connecting on 17 as a junior, which was one shy of the most in program history.Following her time as a Red Raider, Beckie has excelled at the international level, winning an Olympic Gold Medal with Canada at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and a bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Over the last decade, she has played in three Olympic Games, one FIFA World Cup and won four Concacaf medals, scoring 36 goals in her more than 100 career appearances representing Canada. Beckie, a native of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, whose both parents hail from Canada, was selected eighth overall in the 2016 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Draft by the Houston Dash. She departed the NWSL to play for Manchester City from 2018-22 where she helped win two FA Cups and two League Cups. Beckie later returned to the U.S. to lead the Portland Thorns to the NWSL title in 2022. She is currently a member of Racing Louisville FC in the NWSL.Gabriella Dominguez continues to rank among the top women’s golfers in Texas Tech history more than a decade since leading the Red Raiders to four-consecutive NCAA Regional appearances under head coach JoJo Robertson. Once of Robertson’s first recruits as Texas Tech’s head coach, Dominguez led the Red Raiders in scoring average in three of her four seasons from 2009-13, all while helping rewrite the record book.Dominguez played in the 2012 NCAA Championship as an individual where she tied for eighth alongside teammate Kim Kaufman. It remains the highest finish for any Texas Tech golfer all-time at the NCAA Championships. Dominguez previously qualified as an individual out of the 2012 NCAA West Regional in Erie, Colorado, battling cold conditions and enduring a sudden-death playoff to finish tied for 14th overall. As a team, the Red Raiders finished tied for ninth, falling three strokes shy of only the second NCAA Championships appearance in school history.Dominguez was named an honorable mention All-America selection by the National Golf Coaches Association (NGCA) and a third team honoree by Golfweek Magazine following that 2012 junior season. The two honors were sparked by her finish at the NCAA Championships and marked the first time in program history a Red Raider had earned any sort of All-America recognition. Dominguez also earned All-Big 12 honors that season, joining Kaufman as the first Red Raiders since 2000 to garner all-conference accolades. She later qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open later that summer, donning the scarlet and black in July at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, Wisconsin.Dominguez set the Texas Tech single-season record with a 72.8 scoring average during her 2011-12 junior season. She also snapped the school’s 54-hold scoring record that same season, totaling a 207 at the 2012 Westbrook Spring Invitational alongside Kaufman. Dominguez departed Texas Tech with a 74.1 career scoring average, which was the second-lowest in program history at the time and only 0.1 behind Kaufman as the two formed one of the top duos in college golf throughout their respective careers.Texas Tech established itself as one of the premier jumping schools in the country more than a decade ago thanks in part to the success of JaCorian Duffield, a two-time national champion in the high jump. Duffield swept the high jump title at the 2015 NCAA indoor and outdoor championships, becoming only the second Red Raider male athlete in program history at the time to win multiple national titles. Even with Texas Tech’s continued success at the national level, Duffield is in a select category of only six Red Raider male athletes to win multiple national titles during their respective collegiate careers and one of only two to do so in the high jump.Duffield also won the Big 12 indoor and outdoor titles in the high jump as a senior, further establishing himself as one of the country’s top athletes in the sport. A four-time first team All-American, Duffield is the only Red Raider in program history to sweep both the indoor and outdoor Big 12 titles in the same season to this day. His victory at the 2015 Big 12 outdoor meet was part of a streak of four-consecutive seasons where a Red Raider won the high jump at the outdoor event.Duffield recorded the top five outdoor marks all-time in school history in the high jump as he set the Texas Tech record by clearing the bar at 7’-8” at the 2015 USA Championships. He had won his second national title just a few weeks earlier with a jump of 7’-5.75” at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, which still remains third all-time in the program record book. Overall, Duffield currently has a share of at least seven of the top-10 outdoor marks in Texas Tech history and boasted the highest clearance of any Red Raider for both the indoor and outdoor seasons in each of his four years of eligibility. He cleared 7’-6” twice in indoor meets – with one of those winning him the NCAA indoor title. That jump still ranks tied for fourth overall in program history.Thanks to Duffield’s success, the Red Raiders wrapped the NCAA Indoor Championship in a tie for fifth place, marking their highest team finish in school history at the time in either the indoor or outdoor events. Following his career as a Red Raider, Duffield competed for Team USA where he finished in second place at the 2015 U.S. Outdoor Championships following another 7’-8” jump. He also won a Diamond League meet in Stockholm, Sweden, that same year and jumped 7’-6” at the World Championship in Beijing. Duffield continued to compete at the highest levels on the world stage until 2020 when he announced his retirement.Aaron Hunt remains one of the top pass rushers in not only Texas Tech history but in the 25-plus years of the Big 12 Conference. Hunt, playing at a time when Texas Tech’s record-breaking offense garnered most of the headlines, set both the Texas Tech and Big 12 records with 34.0 career sacks during his four-year career from 1999-02, which spanned two legendary head coaches in Spike Dykes and Mike Leach. In addition, he departed Texas Tech ranked in the top five in NCAA Division I history at the time for career sacks.Even with the increase in passing offenses in the years since Hunt’s playing days at Texas Tech, there hasn’t been a Red Raider seriously contend for his career sacks record. In fact, only four Red Raiders in program history have notched 20.0 or more career sacks with two arriving either late in Hunt’s playing career like Adell Duckett (28.0 sacks from 2001-04) or several years later like Brandon Williams (22.5 sacks from 2006-08). Hunt snapped the previous record of 25.5 that was set by fellow Texas Tech Hall of Fame member Montae Reagor during his own illustrious career from 1995-98.Hunt wasn’t just known as a pass rusher, though, as he was among the best tackling defensive linemen in school history. He concluded his Red Raider career with 108 tackles as a senior in 2002, which remains the most by a defensive end in program history. He previously recorded 85 stops, including 19.0 for a loss and 12.0 sacks – both career bests – as a junior in 2001, earning him third team All-America accolades from Football News and All-Big 12 first team honors by the Associated Press and Dallas Morning News. Hunt, who set the Texas Tech single-season record at the time with his 12.0 sacks, was also a second team All-Big 12 honoree by the conference coaches.Hunt closed his career with 46.5 tackles for loss over his four seasons as he helped lead the Red Raiders to three bowl appearances, including two wins in the 2002 Tangerine Bowl over Clemson and the 2003 Houston Bowl over Navy. Hunt was later selected by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round of the 2004 NFL Draft, beginning a 10-year professional career that included six All-Star appearances in the Canadian Football League (CFL). He is currently in his fifth year on the Baylor football staff and first in the role of General Manager.A three-time All-America selection, Matt Kastelic will become the 18th former Texas Tech Baseball athlete to be elected to the Hall of Fame. A 24th-round pick by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in the 1996 draft, Kastelic hit .424 in 64 games during the 1996 season, earning first team All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball and Baseball America as well as second team All-America status by the NCBWA.The fifth player in program history to earn All-America honors, Kastelic also earned ACBA All-Region recognition and was a first team All-Southwest Conference selection. Kastelic’s .424 batting average in 1996 is the fifth-highest single-season average to this day, while his 114 hits in 1996 remain the most in a single season in program history.After stealing a then program-record 46 stolen bases in the 1995 season, Kastelic broke his own program record a year later, swiping 51 bags for the Red Raiders. A career .389 hitter, Kastelic ranks fourth all-time in career batting average (.389) and first in stolen bases (97).Throughout his two seasons in Lubbock, Kastelic helped the Red Raiders to 100-total wins, a record of 100-29 and the first two NCAA Tournament appearances in program history. The Red Raiders won both the 1995 Southwest Conference regular season and conference tournament titles, defeating host Texas A&M, 8-6, to win the first conference tournament title in program history.At the onset of the Mike Leach era, no team in the country was throwing the ball quite like the Red Raiders. Kliff Kingsbury combined to throw for 12,000 yards in his three seasons before giving way to a fifth-year senior in B.J. Symons beginning with the 2003 campaign. Symons only responded with one of the best passing seasons in college football history, throwing for an FBS record 5,833 passing yards, all while battling through a knee injury suffered midway through the season.Symons snapped 11 individual NCAA FBS records during his memorable senior season, most notably the marks for single-season passing yards, most passing attempts (719), yards of total offense (5,976) and most games with at least 400 yards of total offense (11), including a record nine consecutive such outings. Symons shattered the previous NCAA single-season passing yards record of 5,188 yards that was set by BYU’s Ty Detmer’s in 1990. His record stood nearly 20 yards until Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe threw for 5,967 passing yards and 62 touchdowns over 14 games in 2001.Symons capped his Red Raider career in his hometown of Houston, throwing for a then bowl record 497 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-14 victory over Navy. Symons was selected as Most Valuable Player, one of numerous postseason accolades for the senior who was also named to the All-Big 12 second team by the conference coaches and Associated Press. He was also tabbed the winner of the Sammy Baugh Trophy awarded to the nation’s top quarterback and finished 10th overall in the Heisman Trophy voting.The Red Raiders finished 8-5 overall in 2003 following their win over Navy with victories also at Ole Miss and at home versus rival Texas A&M. He was later selected in the seventh round of the 2004 NFL Draft by his hometown Houston Texans. He spent one season with the Texans before moving to NFL Europe as a member of the Frankfurt Galaxy (2005) and the Berlin Thunder (2006). Symons closed his playing career with the Tampa Bay Storm of the Arena Football League over the 2007-08 seasons.Look through the Texas Tech track and field record book, and it won’t take long to find Cierra White’s name scattered about as one of the fastest women’s athletes in school history. A three-time Big 12 champion, White becomes the ninth women’s track and field athlete in program history to be selected for the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and the sixth to have competed under legendary head coach Wes Kittley.White is Texas Tech’s indoor record holder in the 55-yard dash after clocking an impressive 6.80 at the 2015 Red Raider Open held inside the previous Athletic Training Center. White also set the outdoor facility record at Terry and Linda Fuller Track and Field Complex with an 11.09 time in the 100-meter dash her sophomore season in 2013. In addition to her individual success, White was part of several of Texas Tech’s top relays in school history as she teamed with Amoy Blake, Christen Rivers and Candace Jackson to set the indoor record in the 4x400 relay in 2013. All three records remain to this day.White claimed the Big 12 100-meter outdoor title as only a sophomore in 2013, her first of three conference titles in her illustrious career. She’d later win two indoor championships – one in the 4x400 relay at the 2014 meet and then another in the 200 meters as a senior in 2015. White was the Big 12 runner-up four times during her career at either the indoor or outdoor meets and competed in three NCAA Indoor Championships and all four NCAA Outdoor Championships. Her highest finish at the NCAA Championships came as a senior as she followed her Big 12 indoor title in the 200 meters with a fourth place showing following a 22.90 time.An 11-time All-America honoree, White closed her Red Raider career by being named the 2015 USTFCCCA Regional Athlete of the Year as a senior. Originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, White departed Texas Tech as the all-time record holder in the 100 meters and 200 meters (indoor and outdoors) at the time and remains a fixture with multiple top marks in both events as well as the indoor 55-meters, 60-meters and 4x400 relay. She still holds four of the top 200 meter outdoor times in Texas Tech history to this day.