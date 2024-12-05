ADVERTISEMENT

UPDATE: Texas Tech adds Garret McGuire to coaching staff as RBs coach

Per FootballScoop



“McGuire's specific role has not been outlined, sources told FootballScoop, but it's expected he'll work with offensive skill players in some capacity.

McGuire appeared in six games as a quarterback and special teams player at Baylor from 2017-20 before joining Matt Rhule's coaching staff with the Carolina Panthers from 2021-22. Rhule then brought McGuire aboard as wide receivers coach at Nebraska, a job he held the past two seasons.”
 
