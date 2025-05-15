J. Ramirez
Camp Cofield
Staff
Jul 9, 2022
- 7,882
- 52,270
- 113
Last season was a bit of revelation for Texas Tech. A program desperate for some success on the road finally made it stick, earning a record of 3-2 away from the confines of Jones AT&T Stadium on the way to an 8-4 overall regular season record. It was the first time since 2018 and 2017– the final years of the Kingsbury era– that the program finished above .500 on the road.
This season, the Red Raiders will open up with three-straight at home, first kicking off the highly-anticipated 2025 season against Arkansas Pine-Bluff and Kent State. Tech will cap off the homestand against the PAC-12’s finest, Oregon State.
