Spoke with Tadlock for around 20 minutes in a media setting this afternoon. Some highlights.On Tech's RPI:"Where well as far as RPI goes again I do spend a lot of time on that. But as what we can control, it's go out today in practice and get a little better and sharper. Big picture, RPI, postseason, all that stuff, it's still go and go play good baseball and let the chips fall where they may."On Matador Club deal:"Yeah, when you deal with 11.7 scholarships, you're dealing with, you know, 40 man roster pretty much. Out of the half million kids that play high school baseball with 50,000 I'm going to play division one baseball. You're taking a small sample of kids that will be taken care of pretty well from the standpoint of you know, what, what the Matador Club's doing for our guys. Think you got a few other places across the country that are trying to attack it the same way. But, you know, you're probably talking about in one percentile, you know, across the country. We're still definitely trying to teach guys to value their education but this gonna allow guys to make some decisions as a junior, or out of high school."On weekend rotation:"Moving it up one day doesn't make it easier for sure. Now it's one less day of rest. Kind of takes guys out of their normal routine as far as what they do during the week. It'll be Molina on Thursday, Parish on Friday, and either Petty or Fast on Saturday, we haven't decided."On bullpen:"In general, the bullpen obviously got a lot of arms down there and got a lot of belief in those guys still. Really thought Girton last week, the opportunity to throw twice during the week, really helped him. Thought he was a lot better."On usage of Beckel:"That's really dictated by how many pitches the first time he throws and then it's dictated on what day throws and so Friday and Sunday works good. Obviously 15 to 30 pitches works good if it's every day. And ideally you could do that. Last Friday when we did it we pretty much in said just go to him. It's a close game. Instead of looking back on how you didn't probably go to your best guy."On getting Parish right after struggle filled Saturday start:"Yeah, so big surprise and the you look back over his last few starts you know he's given us a few innings. Obviously you throw your bullpens during the week and try to build confidence and try to take care of obviously the pitch to pitch which would be the mental side of it. Just make sure you're just trying to execute that pitch in that moment."On Ethan Coombes:"You know, Coombes has been a he's been a great surprise to me. We didn't know what he wanted roll was going to be going into it. His role ended up becoming very important, getting us out of some big innings."