S. Hilliard
Red Raider
Staff
-
- Apr 28, 2022
-
- 1,910
-
- 9,699
-
- 113
Birds are chirping, there is somehow a possibility of snow in West Texas and basketball fans all over the country are falling in love with players they have never heard of five minutes prior. That's right, it's basketball portal season. Bless us all. While Grant McCasland and Co are doing the real work we all know that idle minds on RRS are dangerous minds so I put out a call over in the Men's Basketball Portal Thread to give me your dream player stat profile or player archetypes you would want to see on Texas Tech's roster next year. I took a few of those requests and went to work. Below is what I found. Enjoy!
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Last edited: