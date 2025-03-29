ADVERTISEMENT

HOOPS: Numbers of Note: Texas Tech vs. Florida pres. by All Hands Craft Cocktails

Wake up! It's GameDay between (3) Texas Tech and (1) Florida with a spot in the Final Four on the line! Grab a snack and take a look at how this thing breaks down by the numbers heading into tonight. Wreck 'Em!

Last Five Games Comparison:
Texas Tech​
Florida​
WIN Arkansas 85-83 OT | Torvik Game Score 84.0WIN Maryland 87-71 | Torvik Game Score 99.0
WIN Drake 77-64 | Torvik Game Score 96.0WIN UCONN 77-75 | Torvik Game Score 91.0
WIN UNCW 82-72 | Torvik Game Score 89.0WIN Norfolk 95-69 | Torvik Game Score 98.0
LOSS Arizona 86-80 | Torvik Game Score 86.0WIN Tennessee 86-77 | Torvik Game Score 99.0
WIN Baylor 76-74 | Torvik Game Score 97.0WIN Alabama 104-82 | Torvik Game Score 99.0


Full Season Metrics:
TeamPaceOff RtgDef RtgPPGFG%2P%3P%AST/GORB/GDRB/GSTL/GBLK/GTOV/GPF/GPFD/G
Texas Tech65.0122.4102.979.646.7%54.8%36.7%16.211.624.96.23.19.515.415.6
Florida69.1123.7100.585.547.3%56.4%35.7%15.914.027.97.54.510.917.417.3

Last 5 Games Metrics:
TeamPaceOff RtgDef RtgPPGFG%2P%3P%AST/GORB/GDRB/GSTL/GBLK/GTOV/GPF/GPFD/G
Texas Tech64.2121.6115.278.042.6%53.1%30.5%14.614.025.03.94.16.615.016.8
Florida67.9132.2110.189.847.9%55.3%38.3%15.215.225.86.02.411.220.019.4
*red indicates this number is worse than full season number, green indicates it is better

X-Stats
This is just my designation for a category of stats in games I think will determine the fate of the game as they are opposite or contradicting stats between the two teams. In postseason play especially both teams are above average teams and therefore do what above average teams do well and will be relatively even in some categories.....but who wins the crossed over (X) stat categories in addition to doing what they already do well? That's who wins the game a lot of the time.

Specific X-Stats to Watch:
Texas Tech​
Florida​
Free Throw Rate29.5%34.0%
Opponent Free Throw Rate Allowed33.1%33.2%
Offensive Rebounding %34.3%39.0%
Opponent Offensive Rebounding % Allowed28.2%29.0%
Second Chance Points Per Game12.015.6
Opponent Second Chance Points Per Game Allowed9.810.6
Fast Break Points10.216.4
Opponent Fast Break Points Allowed7.28.4
Points in the Paint31.7 37.2
Opponent Points in the Paint Allowed28.931.1
*blue/purple colors mean nothing other than to give your eyes an easier path to seeing the crossed over stat differences. Black means the difference is marginal.

gchnhmd22urptqzgrc54.jpg
