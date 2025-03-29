Texas Tech​ Florida​ WIN Arkansas 85-83 OT | Torvik Game Score 84.0 WIN Maryland 87-71 | Torvik Game Score 99.0 WIN Drake 77-64 | Torvik Game Score 96.0 WIN UCONN 77-75 | Torvik Game Score 91.0 WIN UNCW 82-72 | Torvik Game Score 89.0 WIN Norfolk 95-69 | Torvik Game Score 98.0 LOSS Arizona 86-80 | Torvik Game Score 86.0 WIN Tennessee 86-77 | Torvik Game Score 99.0 WIN Baylor 76-74 | Torvik Game Score 97.0 WIN Alabama 104-82 | Torvik Game Score 99.0

Team Pace Off Rtg Def Rtg PPG FG% 2P% 3P% AST/G ORB/G DRB/G STL/G BLK/G TOV/G PF/G PFD/G Texas Tech 65.0 122.4 102.9 79.6 46.7% 54.8% 36.7% 16.2 11.6 24.9 6.2 3.1 9.5 15.4 15.6 Florida 69.1 123.7 100.5 85.5 47.3% 56.4% 35.7% 15.9 14.0 27.9 7.5 4.5 10.9 17.4 17.3

Team Pace Off Rtg Def Rtg PPG FG% 2P% 3P% AST/G ORB/G DRB/G STL/G BLK/G TOV/G PF/G PFD/G Texas Tech 64.2 121.6 115.2 78.0 42.6% 53.1% 30.5% 14.6 14.0 25.0 3.9 4.1 6.6 15.0 16.8 Florida 67.9 132.2 110.1 89.8 47.9% 55.3% 38.3% 15.2 15.2 25.8 6.0 2.4 11.2 20.0 19.4

X-Stats

​ Texas Tech​ Florida​ Free Throw Rate 29.5% 34.0% Opponent Free Throw Rate Allowed 33.1% 33.2% Offensive Rebounding % 34.3% 39.0% Opponent Offensive Rebounding % Allowed 28.2% 29.0% Second Chance Points Per Game 12.0 15.6 Opponent Second Chance Points Per Game Allowed 9.8 10.6 Fast Break Points 10.2 16.4 Opponent Fast Break Points Allowed 7.2 8.4 Points in the Paint 31.7 37.2 Opponent Points in the Paint Allowed 28.9 31.1

Wake up! It's GameDay between (3) Texas Tech and (1) Florida with a spot in the Final Four on the line! Grab a snack and take a look at how this thing breaks down by the numbers heading into tonight. Wreck 'Em!*red indicates this number is worse than full season number, green indicates it is betterThis is just my designation for a category of stats in games I think will determine the fate of the game as they are opposite or contradicting stats between the two teams. In postseason play especially both teams are above average teams and therefore do what above average teams do well and will be relatively even in some categories.....but who wins the crossed over (X) stat categories in addition to doing what they already do well? That's who wins the game a lot of the time.*blue/purple colors mean nothing other than to give your eyes an easier path to seeing the crossed over stat differences. Black means the difference is marginal.