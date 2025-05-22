Top Pitchers:

Top Hitters

Texas Tech Quotes of Note from Pre-Series Press Conferences:

Florida State Quotes of Note from Pre-Series Press Conferences:

It's Super Regional Game Day! Texas Tech takes on the ACC Champion Florida State Seminoles tonight at 6pm CT on ESPN 2. A lot are billing this as a battle of offense vs pitching as FSU comes in as the nation's leader in hits (531) and 5th in batting average .353 going up against Texas Tech's second in nation ERA as a team (1.84) and ace NiJaree Canady at a 0.92 herself. Having said that both teams are well rounded as FSU takes on a more committee approach in the circle with four different pitchers throwing at least 70 innings this year and Texas Tech's offense is up to 27th in the nation themselves, especially hot of late as they have scored 51 runs since the start of postseason play (across 6 games dating back to Big 12 Tournament.)- FSU has been to 11 Super Regionals in the last 12 years.....yes that's a real stat. They have made it to the World Series 5 times since 2014 (12 times total) and won the National Championship in 2018.- Head Coach Lonni Alameda is a legend in the sport, period. She is a 7x ACC Coach of the Year including the 2025 season. On a personal note she has also coached this season while battling breast cancer. Special human.RHP Jazzy Francik (Fr.) 1.57 ERA, 84 Ks, 89.1 IP (Pitch % - Curve (53%), Drop (36%), Rise (5%))LHP Ashtyn Danley (So.) 1.58 ERA, 73 Ks, 101.2 IP (Pitch % - Drop (57%), Changeup (29%), Curve (8%))RHP Anabell Widra (Sr.) 2.85 ERA, 46 K, 71.1 IP (Pitch % - Curve (78%), Changeup (10%), Rise (8%))LHP Julia Apsel (Sr.) 3.12 ERA, 75 K, 74 IP (Pitch % - Curve (36%), Rise (30%), Changeup (19%))Isa Torres .448 avg, 13 doubles, 9 home runs 45 RBIJahni Kerr .396 avg, 5 doubles, 9 home runs, 42 RBIKatie Dack .347 avg, 9 doubles, 15 home runs, 51 RBIMichaela Edenfield .336 avg, 13 doubles, 10 home runs, 50 RBI- Florida State made it to the Super Regionals going 3-1 in their Regional, losing game one on Sunday to Auburn but bouncing back to win the deciding game seven 4-0.“We like to play for each other.”"They'e grown a lot since February. It's their commitment to each other. How can I be a great teammate, focus on how you can help your teammate be better instead of if you are 1-2, 2-2, 3-3 and they've been doing a great job at that."“Honestly no. Trying to get to the world series and hoise a trophy at the end of the year.I’m going to do whatever it takes to get there pain or not.”“The least of my worries is NiJa Canady. I got a lot of things I’m worried about…NiJa is not one of them.”“She’s a winner. She’s a competitor. She’s warrior. She knows how to survive. She’s just got to go out and be NiJa Canady and she’ll be fine.”"It's been incredible. I think I really felt it during the Regional this weekend in Lubbock. We had so many alumni and a lot of people reaching out. We had a tailgate and it was packed. We were really able to feel the impact we made on the community.""Really good 1-9. There's not really a place you can relax.""Definitely trying to look back at that. I know COach Tara is already looking at that so relying on her and doing what she thinks is best.""Extremely well coached. Travis does tremendous job with their hitters. Their defense is athletic. They're smart. They're disciplined. Their pithcing staff is by committee, they rotate them in and out and keep the other team constantly adjusting. Really talented team, really well coached team and an experienced team.""I let up on a bit and turned it over. I said I'm not yelling anymore, lead from within in. Once we got to that point and let the leaders leading the ballclub from within we shifted gears. We see a team playing loose and free and happy but we are mentally tough [because of how hard the staff was in practices earlier in year.]""NiJaree would be what you call a unicorn in the sense of pitching. She has velocity plus movement and added pitches along the way. The sub one ERA would say she is tough to get runs off her.""That she was tough. We had to commit to a plan and prepare for the great pitcher she is. And we went out there and handled business.""Me and my teammates have been watching past games. Memorizing different patterns from NiJa and their pitching staff has done. Just really done our homework on the team in every aspect and I think it's really going to help us a lot."They have speed. They aren't a big strikeout group, put the ball in play and try to create chaos. NiJaree is very unique and now she's added some good offense behind her. They are a full package. The one thing they dont have under their belt is being in Super Regionals as a squad so this could be another level for them. Being in our hometown. And what the Plex can do will add more pressure to it for them. We are hoping being at the Plex and using our strategy on other side that we can create the chaos on our side as well."Set to Start at Super Regional Preview: