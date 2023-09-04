J. Apodaca
Lot covered here, with everything injury wise in the earlier story. Full press conference LINK.
On Oregon & offense:
"We're taking on a great team. Watched a lot of film on them from last year, they're a really talented team. We're looking at the numbers of snaps they've taken they're one of the few teams probably in the country that are a little bit older and us. Got a great quarterback, NFL quarterback in Bo Nix. They've got an NFL running back in number 0, Bucky. They also have an NFL receiver and they have some other guys on that offense but those are the guys who stand out.
On Oregon Defense:
"Defensively, the defensive line really stands out, very physical as a defense and you expect that from a head coach to a defensive coordinator that was at Georgia. So we're expecting a really physical game and that's what we're going to get out of Oregon.
On Nix:
"He's a seasoned quarterback and he's a guy that could come out and he would get drafted but he decided to come back. He's more decisive, throwing the football, got a good arm. But you know, you see their playmakers I mean they're extremely explosive on offense. This could be one of the best backs and backfield that we face all year long."
On Ducks receiving core:
"I called out that one receiver, but I can call out two or three more. They're really explosive. They got really good tight end, you know, and so offensively they're explosive. We're gonna do some different things that way. You know, we did a little bit the other night on the field, but what to do the more against these guys."
On Lux:
"Quite frankly, even is not a nickel or dime, having him on the field, the kid played really well. Not only in the pass game but in the run game as well. It's tough to get a penalty on that interception, goes back to not beating yourself. He also tackled really well it showed up in the run game. And so having him on the field more definitely is gonna benefit us."
On Tech's pass rush & rush lanes:
"I don't know it was non-existent, but here's the thing. I thought our pass rush lanes were absolutely horrible. I mean, it was horrible. You think about how many times he escaped the pocket, he escaped because we were putting pressure, but we didn't either play off of each other. Steve Linton didn't have a sack but he put pressure on quarterback. We got out of our rush lanes and when we did get free we didn't make the tackle. I think the pressure was there at times, we've just got to finish."
On O-Line:
"We had some time to throw the football. There were some plays that we could've made but they were bad balls. We did protect him at times really well. The biggest thing in the run game is just finishing, don't chase. We've got some growing pains to work through, stuff you don't want to have to work through, but we'll be better up front."
On Gino Garcia:
"When I talked to Gino yesterday, we sit down, we went through and I say okay, what happened here? There's nothing that he did Saturday that lost us the game. I can point to another X amount of plays, you know that. If we do this, then the games different. He is logically thinking, why did he miss this. Okay, well let's focus on the good. You know, he's a strong guy, you know, he's done this he's kicked last year. He kicked at HBU. He'll be back and have it."
