Mar 7, 2022
Lot to get into, enjoyable presser this afternoon.
Injuries: BACK: Myles Price, Tyler Owens, Jaylon Hutchings, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Bryce Ramirez. Doubtful: Cole Spencer.
On LB rotation:
"Ty (Matthews) did a good job. He's a guy that's played a lot of football. You know, he plays every week for some special teams, starts on multiple special teams. Hasn't played as much this year at linebacker with Bryce and Jesiah going inside. We feel like we have the rotation in Roberts, Jesiah Pierre, Bryce and Ty. Ty Kana will also be used a lot in special teams, he'd be the emergency guy at linebacker."
On UT's D Tackles:
"Both of em, I don't know who's blocking them. As a football guy watching guys progress because I think if you turn on the tape two years ago, I don't know if they were trending in that direction. As far as the way they've been able to develop them how hard they play. The one thing, you know, the offensive line and Tahj has been able to do is they they've been really consistent. It's one of those deals. You've got to go out there and you got to find some good runs, got to schematically put us in some good situations, and you got to let Tahj Brooks, you know, be Tahj Brooks and he's leaving the nation creating missed tackles. It's one of those deals to put us in the best advantage because they're going to be tough, man. I mean, one of the best teams in the nation when it comes to stopping the run."
On final matchup with Longhorns:
"You know, it's tough. Being a Texan, you know, growing up in state and, you know, seeing such good games. I've been in Austin on Thanksgiving and watch Texas and Texas A&M while I was in high school. You lost that game and you're losing some really good games through all this movement. So, you know, hopefully at some point in time that you could bring those games back. I'd love to play A&M again. You've got great games like that. Why go somewhere else and play? You can play Texas or you play Texas A&M. You know, there's no reason to travel Oregon. You know, have a game like that when you can have it right here. In your own state and have your fan bases."
On Shough:
"that was really tough as I know his decision, our decision. You see, we went on a ride last November. The expectation, of course, was that's what the offense was going to look like coming out of the Ole Miss game. We had so many guys coming back and we were growing. For him to have to go through the injury again, it's really tough. It's gonna be interesting. I'm going to help in any way I can to get him wherever he wants to go, any coach that calls me, I've got all positive things to say. He's a pro and I wish him the best."
On offense outlook:
"Now, you go back to that game against UCF. I think that's more where we want to be if we convert those two 4th downs. If the ball hadn't been tipped, Baylor Cupp is wide open for a touchdown. We've got a third down we get a drop and that's a eye discipline. I thought the UCF game when we were able to run and be effective. I thought that was more like where we want to be. I don't know, necessarily that's where we'll be like our thought next year but that's really where we want to be these next two games against Texas and who are we playing a bowl game. A team that is balanced to where we can do either one by whatever it is they're given us."
On Hutchings' knee:
"that's the great thing is the more I you know, we're not going to practicing today but he is going to run. Whenever I went out there, his reaction we thought that was an ACL. Everything's intact there. He's got more of a strained knee in different areas. It'd be interesting because then you start talking about when you get to a bowl, you ask, does he play in a bowl? How much time in-between training? I think he'll be in a good enough spot to play against Texas."
Question about Nehemiah Martinez's target share turned into a broader convo about depth:
"I would say two things one at a time that you miss in August, and whenever people were playing at such a high level, in the spots that you're going to play at. It's really hard to take Tahj Brooks off the field, then you look at what Drae McCray, Myles Price and Xavier White are doing, then it's a numbers game. He's still really good football player, but sometimes we miss that much time and there's a window when somebody steps up. It's the same with Dingle, if he didn't get his shoulder banged up and we didn't red shirt him, would we have played Bryce Ramirez as much at linebacker? That's one thing we've got to continue to create to change his roster and this program. Depth and talent. It's probably one of the reasons that we're sitting here with five losses. Because some of the losses, West Virginia BYU, the depth and talent wasn't where it needed to be."
