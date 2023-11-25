J. Apodaca
Mickey Mouse Staff Member
Staff
-
- Mar 7, 2022
-
- 13,380
-
- 60,978
-
- 113
Here's what Joey McGuire had to say after the loss.
Opening statement:
"That's a game we haven't been in for the last two years. We had some bad things happen that we couldn't overcome. And then it got away from us. It didn't seem like it but I am you know, I told the guys I was proud because I think that you know, they still kept playing. Had some guys get banged up tonight, hopefully we'll get healthy and hopefully in a week we'll figure out what bowl we're going to."
On Cam Watts:
"I know that they've run all the tests, one of the tests came back. He was alert and you know, talking moving whenever they put him on the board it was just a lot of hopefully precaution. It's a pain in his neck."
A Texas Tech spokesman would later confirm Watts was cleared and will travel with the team back home.
On special teams:
"You could've told me a lot of things tonight that could have happened, that wasn't one of em. We've played I think as good as anybody on special teams. This year, and affected the game in a positive way every week until this week. Get a blocked punt and out of half you get a kickoff return for a touchdown, so it was tough. They did some really good things on special teams. They got some talented guys and you know, we didn't respond. We didn't play very well on special teams."
On trenches:
"I think in the first half, I think we had three procedure penalties after picking up five yards. Now it's 1st & 15. I don't know if they let that emotion of the game which we haven't you know, we played some pretty big games. the first half that that caused a lot of issues. You know, we had a bad snap to where Behren's coming up to check the play and we snapped the ball too early. I think that had a lot to do with it."
On two first half interceptions:
"The first one just got taken away from us you know, so we got to catch a ball. The second one was you know, kind of again, the corner came out of the break and did a good job at getting the ball. but the first one you know, I would say that was more that we've got to catch that ball."
On WR struggles this season (@J. Ramirez asked, wanted to say that):
"I think going through three quarterbacks is the biggest thing. Definitely the production is going to be down. If you look at the first couple games, some of these guys were right on track to be in the top of the conference and then we go to their quarterback and he's hurt and we're having to run the ball more and so I think that has more to do with anything."
On Tech's premium on speed, getting dominated up front tonight:
"We have put a lot of premium on speed, you know, a lot of that young speed, you know, that are still growing into good football players. It's a mixture. When you lose the game whenever you turn the ball over three times, probably gave up points on all of those. Another three on a blocked punt and another seven on a kickoff return, so somewhere between those 57 points, you're giving up 20-24 points, that's just not executing."
Injury takeaways: BJ Jordan had a stinger. Knotts is fearing an ACL, hoping it's not. Hutchings is dealing with an MCL, might be able to play in bowl depending on the date, no surgery. Dooda messed up his shoulder, could've came back.
The OFFICIAL solar panel installer of RedRaiderSports.com!
www.energyrenovationcenter.com
Why Energy Renovation Center?
Energy Renovation Center is a DFW based solar installation company which prides itself on quality installation and customer service. Let’s give you an answer of “Why ERC” . We pay close attention to detail when it comes to taking care of our clients. Moreover, an excellent customer experience is what we strive for with every install. If something doesn’t go as planned, we always work hard to correct anything that needs attention. Moreover, we take 100% pride in everything we do. That is why we do not outsource, from educating homeowners in the community to designing a custom system and installing it right the first time! Customer satisfaction is guaranteed.
Clayton Summerlin
Energy Renovation Center
TDLR Lic# 35068 | CSLB Lic# 10093262016
E Randol Mill Rd. Ste. 409 Arlington, TX 76011
claytons@energyrenovationcenter.com
EARN $500 FOR EACH FRIEND THAT GOES SOLAR WITH US!Energy Renovation Center has paid out over $1.2 million to our users! Tell a friend. Get paid!
Opening statement:
"That's a game we haven't been in for the last two years. We had some bad things happen that we couldn't overcome. And then it got away from us. It didn't seem like it but I am you know, I told the guys I was proud because I think that you know, they still kept playing. Had some guys get banged up tonight, hopefully we'll get healthy and hopefully in a week we'll figure out what bowl we're going to."
On Cam Watts:
"I know that they've run all the tests, one of the tests came back. He was alert and you know, talking moving whenever they put him on the board it was just a lot of hopefully precaution. It's a pain in his neck."
A Texas Tech spokesman would later confirm Watts was cleared and will travel with the team back home.
On special teams:
"You could've told me a lot of things tonight that could have happened, that wasn't one of em. We've played I think as good as anybody on special teams. This year, and affected the game in a positive way every week until this week. Get a blocked punt and out of half you get a kickoff return for a touchdown, so it was tough. They did some really good things on special teams. They got some talented guys and you know, we didn't respond. We didn't play very well on special teams."
On trenches:
"I think in the first half, I think we had three procedure penalties after picking up five yards. Now it's 1st & 15. I don't know if they let that emotion of the game which we haven't you know, we played some pretty big games. the first half that that caused a lot of issues. You know, we had a bad snap to where Behren's coming up to check the play and we snapped the ball too early. I think that had a lot to do with it."
On two first half interceptions:
"The first one just got taken away from us you know, so we got to catch a ball. The second one was you know, kind of again, the corner came out of the break and did a good job at getting the ball. but the first one you know, I would say that was more that we've got to catch that ball."
On WR struggles this season (@J. Ramirez asked, wanted to say that):
"I think going through three quarterbacks is the biggest thing. Definitely the production is going to be down. If you look at the first couple games, some of these guys were right on track to be in the top of the conference and then we go to their quarterback and he's hurt and we're having to run the ball more and so I think that has more to do with anything."
On Tech's premium on speed, getting dominated up front tonight:
"We have put a lot of premium on speed, you know, a lot of that young speed, you know, that are still growing into good football players. It's a mixture. When you lose the game whenever you turn the ball over three times, probably gave up points on all of those. Another three on a blocked punt and another seven on a kickoff return, so somewhere between those 57 points, you're giving up 20-24 points, that's just not executing."
Injury takeaways: BJ Jordan had a stinger. Knotts is fearing an ACL, hoping it's not. Hutchings is dealing with an MCL, might be able to play in bowl depending on the date, no surgery. Dooda messed up his shoulder, could've came back.
The OFFICIAL solar panel installer of RedRaiderSports.com!
www.energyrenovationcenter.com
Why Energy Renovation Center?
Energy Renovation Center is a DFW based solar installation company which prides itself on quality installation and customer service. Let’s give you an answer of “Why ERC” . We pay close attention to detail when it comes to taking care of our clients. Moreover, an excellent customer experience is what we strive for with every install. If something doesn’t go as planned, we always work hard to correct anything that needs attention. Moreover, we take 100% pride in everything we do. That is why we do not outsource, from educating homeowners in the community to designing a custom system and installing it right the first time! Customer satisfaction is guaranteed.
Clayton Summerlin
Energy Renovation Center
TDLR Lic# 35068 | CSLB Lic# 10093262016
E Randol Mill Rd. Ste. 409 Arlington, TX 76011
claytons@energyrenovationcenter.com
EARN $500 FOR EACH FRIEND THAT GOES SOLAR WITH US!Energy Renovation Center has paid out over $1.2 million to our users! Tell a friend. Get paid!