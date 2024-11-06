Here's the highlights from our convo with Grant post-game.



Opening Statement (i had technical difficulties so i missed the first sentence or two):

"So cool, I don't think going into the season, anybody had any doubts on our ability to shoot the ball, just whether you can share it and make the right play and get the right actions. I love our team. You know, being short handed at the point guard spot. I thought Chance and Darrion were unbelievable just at handling pressure and making the right play. Six assists, one turnover, five assists, one turnover. We were a little lackadaisical in transition on a few possessions, but for the most part, took care of the basketball. You know, the biggest question for us is just depth, when we get those guys back, in our ability to guard the ball and play more physical, and obviously finish the game the right way. But we've got a lot of things to improve on, but a great start to the season and a great crowd."



How much has Chance operated as a PG and how did that change the flow of the offense?

"I mean, you can see, he can really shoot. People go under ball screens, and he's made the game really simple. He's been a great starter for the offense. We played our last scrimmage against St Mary's, and he played the entire time, he and Darrion. So we did get an opportunity to see it, because with those guys out, kind of day to day, and us taking it with a cautious approach, they did get the opportunity to play the last week that way. Man, he's just such a willing teammate to do whatever it takes. I mean, anybody that knows Chance knows his heart is just like 'coach, tell me what you want me to do, and I'll do it.' He's just a tremendous leader for us. He's a guy that every day, shows up, is super competitive and cares a lot about what we're doing."



What was it like having Devan (Cambridge) back?

"It's awesome. I love seeing Devan play. You can tell he's got some flow and feel, it's like the ball handling that goes with the pace, you know? I mean, once he gets that synced back up, it's hard to replicate what games are like. I mean, you try to in practices, and I think we've done that with Devan. Different teams do different things, and you saw him get a little more sped up when he got in there offensively. But I think when he gets his legs under him, and he gets more flow and feel, I mean, he'll just keep making strides to keep getting better, but his athleticism really makes a difference on the defensive end."



The defense struggled to start but when Devan & JT were on the floor, things kind of got a little bit more active...

"Give Federiko credit, because I thought Fede's physicality, his anticipation, his experience in knowing what teams are trying to do. I thought he was in the right place at the right time when we made that run in the middle of the first half to stretch the lead. Fede was out there. We've got some size and athleticism there that we can work with. Just got to continue to make some significant improvements in our ability to play hard and scheme and understand what teams are trying to do while being physical at the same time."



Could you explain a bit more about the ball screen coverages defensively?

"I think the real advantage of this group, as we get depth back, is putting people on their heels. And I think we've got smaller guards at different lineups, and the more we can keep them out of the paint and get them on their heels, is really the advantage. It's not necessarily completely an advantage with this group, the way we're playing right now, but I think in the long run, it's going to prove beneficial for us."



Was the defensive presence in the second half just about Fede?



" think you got to understand that Federiko as got such great experience of playing in games, and he's got a real rim presence at the same time and and I think everybody else is still growing in this. There's also a mindset that this group has to have. And if you said, what are these guys strengths? I wouldn't say any of their strengths are as defenders. Chance and Kerwin are some of the best shooters in the world, Darrion Williams is as versatile as it is in the world, but we don't have guys that are really putting pressure on the ball. I mean, you saw JT around the basket. I mean, he's hard to guard. I mean he can score. I mean, I think we've just got a team full of guys that their strengths are scoring and then like, what's going to be our anchor? That's where I can see, and he didn't play great tonight, but he's a great player. Kevin Overton has really been good in the other scrimmages. He struggled a little bit offensively. I think you could feel this first game in the USA. He wanted to play well. But I just think we've got to have more grit to us defensively as a group. And honestly, it's not our strength, and that's what I'm challenging our team with every day. How can we believe that this is the way? Like, there is no other way, like, this is the way that we win championships, is to compete and scrap defensively, and we'll get there, for sure, but adding Christian and Elijah back really gives us a lift, because those guys have guarded the ball all their life, and it's where they're most naturally comfortable, is getting after it up there, and they've got a nuance and a savvy to them. Having them will really benefit us, and we struggled in the middle of the floor with those ball screens. That's where kind of the point of attack got us initially, and those guys are improving, but I think we've got some reinforcements that I think will prove to help us in long run."



How proud of the rebounding effort we're you tonight?

"Yeah, I think they had seven rebounds at the half into offensive rebounds, and that's been a point of emphasis. You could tell our guys believe in it. It got a little sloppy at the end of the game and gave up some extra opportunities, but there's been a point of emphasis, and you can tell our guys believe in it."



Did you expect a three-point performance like that?



"I think there's an expectation that if we continue to share the ball, and we can loosen the game up in transition, but it'll always be inside out. That's the way you win championships. And I thought JT's ability to pass and D5 was really doing a great job moving it to the next action and scoring in the paint. I think the key to it is, can you play inside out, and then that opens up. I mean, JT was attracting a lot of attention, and when that happens, it opens up transition. And I thought our ability is to share the ball really proved to get the right shots, and when we got the right ones, we're gonna make them."