It’s officially women’s college World Series game today. The first day of games are underway today with Texas Tech taking on Ole Miss at 6 PM central on ESPN2.1:30 PM - Tennessee vs. Oklahoma (Oklahoma wins 5-3)6 PM – Ole Miss vs Texas Tech (Texas Tech wins 1-0)8:30 PM – Oregon vs UCLA, ESPN2Ole Miss comes in as the only unseeded team in the field after knocking off number 13 national seed Arizona at the Arizona regional and then going to the number four overall seed Arkansas and beating them in three games in the super regional. They've played some WILD postseason games outscoring their opponents by a narrow 44-40 margin in that time. If they can turn this into a barn burner they will be happy. They have three different players with 50+ RBI on the year. Pitching wise they have a lefty I would expect to get the start given our lefty heavy lineup but similar to FSU they don't have a ride until they die ace and will switch amongst 3-4 pitchers early and often if needed to keep Texas Tech off balance. Two-way player Aliya Binford is a star and leader for them....she also knows Texas Tech well as she starred at Baylor her first three seasons in college. This is also Ole Miss's first ever trip to the WCWS.Texas Tech looks to just keep doing what they've been doing. NiJa Canady in the circle controlling the game and her defense behind her making both the spectacular when needed and routine plays. Meanwhile offensively...forcing the Ole Miss defense that has been error prone to play under pressure will be a key area to attack for the Red Raiders. Make mistakes defensively and Ole Miss will smell blood in water.Lexie Brady - .340 avg, 10, 2Bs, 15 HRs, 50 RBIJaden Pone - .363 avg, 43 R, 19 RBI, 17 SBAliyah Binford - .328, 14 2Bs, 3 3Bs, 12 HRs, 55 RBIPersy Llamas - .355 avg, 10 2Bs, 10 HRs, 53 RBIBrianna Lopez (LHP) - 2.94 ERA, 114 K, 81 BBs, 133.1 IPMiali Guachino (RHP) - 3.44 ERA, 172 K, 81 BB, 146.2 IPAliyah Binford (RHP) - 3.58 ERA, 80 K, 50 BB, 111.1 IPIt's a double elimination format so neither team's season is on the line tonight but in the history of the WCWS only 4 teams have won the entire thing after losing their first day game. That comes out to 90% of all National Champions having won their first day game. For a team like Texas Tech who has the best pitcher in the nation it's even more beneficial to win game one as they would get a day off before playing again. Go out and take it.Watch on ESPN2 or listen to Geoff Haxton and co on Double T 97.3 radio.opendoorfa.com