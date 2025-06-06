ADVERTISEMENT

UPDATE: JOIN THE CHAT! WCWS National Championship Final Game Thread: Texas Wins 10-3. Texas Tech 2025 National Runner's Up

S. Hilliard

S. Hilliard

Red Raider
Staff
Apr 28, 2022
3,175
17,505
113
ChatGPT Image Jun 6, 2025, 03_46_44 PM.png

"Our Shot At Forever"

That's the motto this team put out there in January. It's the voiceover you heard from NiJaree Canady in the team's opening day promo video.

It's on the wrist bands the coaching staff wears. BP shirts the team wears. Long before they had the eyes of the nation on them it was there. In the grueling practices, tough losses, long bus trips. 'OUR shot at forever' continued to be there. And tonight.....in front of everyone they actually get that shot.

No matter which way it goes it has been a pleasure to cover this team's journey and see their hard work and selflessness pay off. It's been even cooler to see so many new fans fall in love with them and the sport along the way.

Their impact has already been cemented regardless, but here's to hoping this team gets their legacy added to the Rocky Johnson outfield wall - to be there 'forever.'

Need A Refresher?
Texas took game one of the series 2-1 in dramatic fashion late in the game and Texas Tech held on in game two to get the win 4-3 and send it to tonight's all-deciding game three. Mini recap of both here:


Know the Opponent
Texas Hitters of Note
Mia Scott - .438 avg, 18 2B, 2 3B, 8 HR, 55 RBI, 5 SB
Ashton Maloney - .423 avg, 9 2B, 2 3B, 0 HR, 23 RBI, 61 R, 11 SB
Reese Atwood - .398 avg, 12 2B, 3 3B, 21 HR, 86 RBI, 6 SB
Katie Stewart - .379 avg, 13 2B, 17 HR, 78 RBI, 2 SB

Texas Pitchers of Note
Teagan Kavan - 2.33 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 192.1 IP, 224 K, 26-5 W/L
Mac Morgan - 3.23 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 73.2 IP, 39 K, 11-4 W/L
Citlaly Gutierrez - 2.57 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 81.2 IP, 69 K, 10-1 W/L

Team Comparison
TeamRecordTeam ERATeam Batting AvgTeam Fielding %Team HRTeam 2BTeam 3BTeam SO's (Batting)Walks DrawnStolen Bases
Texas Tech53-121.75.320.974609214217172108
Texas54-112.64.355.97391951621622480

Game One Press Conference:

Game Two Press Conference:
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: HugMug, twooth, RR_2024 and 17 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S. Hilliard

UPDATE: JOIN THE CHAT! WCWS Champ Series Game Two: Texas Tech WINS 4-3. (Game Three 6/6 7pm)

Replies
908
Views
29K
Inside The Double T
MJRaider
MJRaider
S. Hilliard

UPDATE: JOIN THE CHAT! WCWS Champ Series Game One Thread: Texas Wins 2–1 (Game Two 6/5 7pm)

Replies
887
Views
27K
Inside The Double T
S. Hilliard
S. Hilliard
S. Hilliard

UPDATE: JOIN THE CHAT! WCWS Semifinals Game Thread: Texas Tech WINS 3-2, Champ Series Bound!

Replies
826
Views
33K
Inside The Double T
S. Hilliard
S. Hilliard
S. Hilliard

UPDATE: JOIN THE CHAT! WCWS Day Three: Texas Tech BEATS UCLA 3-1!!! Semifinals Monday pres. by All Hands Craft Cocktails

Replies
585
Views
23K
Inside The Double T
S. Hilliard
S. Hilliard
S. Hilliard

UPDATE: JOIN THE CHAT! Super Regional Game Two: Texas Tech WINS 2-1 Over Florida State | WCWS BOUND!

Replies
410
Views
22K
Inside The Double T
DblT81
DblT81
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back