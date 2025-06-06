Texas Hitters of Note

Texas Pitchers of Note

Team Record Team ERA Team Batting Avg Team Fielding % Team HR Team 2B Team 3B Team SO's (Batting) Walks Drawn Stolen Bases Texas Tech 53-12 1.75 .320 .974 60 92 14 217 172 108 Texas 54-11 2.64 .355 .973 91 95 16 216 224 80

That's the motto this team put out there in January. It's the voiceover you heard from NiJaree Canady in the team's opening day promo video.It's on the wrist bands the coaching staff wears. BP shirts the team wears. Long before they had the eyes of the nation on them it was there. In the grueling practices, tough losses, long bus trips. 'OUR shot at forever' continued to be there. And tonight.....in front of everyone they actually get that shot.No matter which way it goes it has been a pleasure to cover this team's journey and see their hard work and selflessness pay off. It's been even cooler to see so many new fans fall in love with them and the sport along the way.Their impact has already been cemented regardless, but here's to hoping this team gets their legacy added to the Rocky Johnson outfield wall - to be there 'forever.'Texas took game one of the series 2-1 in dramatic fashion late in the game and Texas Tech held on in game two to get the win 4-3 and send it to tonight's all-deciding game three. Mini recap of both here:Mia Scott - .438 avg, 18 2B, 2 3B, 8 HR, 55 RBI, 5 SBAshton Maloney - .423 avg, 9 2B, 2 3B, 0 HR, 23 RBI, 61 R, 11 SBReese Atwood - .398 avg, 12 2B, 3 3B, 21 HR, 86 RBI, 6 SBKatie Stewart - .379 avg, 13 2B, 17 HR, 78 RBI, 2 SBTeagan Kavan - 2.33 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 192.1 IP, 224 K, 26-5 W/LMac Morgan - 3.23 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 73.2 IP, 39 K, 11-4 W/LCitlaly Gutierrez - 2.57 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 81.2 IP, 69 K, 10-1 W/L