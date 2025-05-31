S. Hilliard
It's Day three of the 2025 WCWS and game day two for your Texas Tech Red Raiders who will take on the No. 9 UCLA Bruins at 6 pm on ESPN at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. This is the 33rd time UCLA has made it to the WCWS, the most in NCAA history as they face Texas Tech who is making their WCWS debut in 2025. Okay BET.
Today's Schedule:
Texas vs. Oklahoma - 2:00 PM ABC
Texas Tech vs. UCLA - 6:00 PM ESPN
Know The Opponent:
As mentioned, UCLA is a blue blood of the sport in their 33rd WCWS appearance they have won 13 National Championships, the most recent coming in 2019. This year's team has had that Bruin magic showing of late coming back from down 4-1 in the 7th of their elimination game in the Super Regional at South Carolina.....to WALK IT OFF and clinch a trip to this World Series. Then in their first game Oregon tied it up in the top of the 7th only for UCLA to once more WALK IT OFF in the bottom half to win their way into this matchup with Texas Tech. The Red Raiders will need to bring the same level of Do the Damn Thing they had at another blue blood of the sport Florida State in their Super Regional win last week. Yes UCLA as a program has been here 33 times.....but in the year 2025 they are all just in game two at the WCWS, go and take it.
Won't see a lot of speed play from this team, they only have 38 total stolen bases on the season. They have pinch runners in their arsenal when needed but overall it's their power that wins them games with two players having 23+ home runs on the year.
Hitters of Note:
Savannah Pola (lead off) - .439 avg, 73 R, 20 2B, 5 3B, 9 HR, 48 RBI, 5 SB
Jordan Wollery (hit walk off in Supers) - .418 avg, 56 R, 16 2B, 4 3B, 23 HR, 86 RBI, 0 SB
Megan Grant - .381, 45 R, 12 2B, 1 3B, 25 HR, 79 RBI, 0 SB
Jessica Clements (hit walk off in WCWS Gm 1 win) - .377 avg, 45 R, 12 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 44 RBI, 9 SB
Pitchers of Note:
Addisen Fisher (B10 Freshman of the Year) - 2.59 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 16-2, 100 K, 113 IP
-------------- Pitch % Breakdown: Drop (39%), Rise (18%), Screw (13%)
Taylor Tinsley (First Team All Big 10) - 2.42 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 15-4, 157 K, 127.1 IP
-------------- Pitch % Breakdown: Rise (42%), Curve (18%), Changeup (15%)
Kaitlyn Terry (2024 Pac 12 Freshman of Year, Two-Way Player) - 2.54 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 165 K, 143.1 IP
-------------- Pitch % Breakdown: Rise (39%), Curve (23%), Drop (15%)
Terry pitched a complete game versus Oregon on Thursday. Just as we expect NiJaree Canady to pitch for Texas Tech today on one day's rest she could as well. However as you can see they have a true three-headed monster in their bullpen so more likely to see someone else. Of note Tech struggled with the drop ball against Binford and Ole Miss.....will UCLA see that and send out the Freshmen Fisher who's main pitch is a Drop at 39% of the time? Or roll with the upperclassmen and junior Tinsley?
NiJa Familiarity?
Yes UCLA has faced Canady a few times going back to her two years in the Pac 12 but also here in OKC when Stanford and UCLA have matched up at Devon Park.
In her career versus UCLA Canady has a 0.75 ERA, 36K in 31 IP while giving up only 3ER. However the win loss record sits at 1-3 despite the stellar stats, Stanford struggled defensively at times in these and could not score to overcome it. BUT when it mattered most Stanford and Canady's one win over UCLA came here in OKC last season at the WCWS when Stanford won 3-1.
Bracket Talk
This is not an elimination game as both teams come in 1-0. The winner will get tomorrow off, securing a spot in the semifinals as they await their opponent for a chance to make it to the WCWS Champ series. It's a big advantage to win today as you not only get to rest but whoever does win their way back to play you will need to beat you two times to send you home. While the winner today just needs to find their way to one win versus the TBD team to move on. The opponent would come from the Oregon vs whoever loses today of Texas/OU.
The loser of today's UCLA Texas Tech game will take on Tennessee tomorrow at 3pm. Tennessee staved off elimination with a bludgeoning of Florida 11-3 run-rule yesterday so they will be fresh and ready to roll for whoever drops this one and gets the matchup.
