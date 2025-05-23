ADVERTISEMENT

UPDATE: JOIN THE CHAT! Super Regional Game Two: Texas Tech WINS 2-1 Over Florida State | WCWS BOUND!

Apr 28, 2022
May 23, 2025, 12_45_42 PM.png

It's Super Regional Game Two Day! Texas Tech takes on the ACC Champion Florida State Seminoles today at 2pm CT on ESPN 2. A lot were billing this as a battle of offense vs pitching as FSU came in as the nation's leader in hits (531) and 5th in batting average .353 going up against Texas Tech's second in nation ERA as a team (1.84) and ace NiJaree Canady at a 0.92 herself. Having said that both teams are well rounded as FSU takes on a more committee approach in the circle with four different pitchers throwing at least 70 innings this year and Texas Tech's offense is up to 27th in the nation themselves, especially hot of late as they have scored 51 runs since the start of postseason play (across 6 games dating back to Big 12 Tournament.)

Texas Tech took game one on Thursday 3-0 behind a stellar and efficient effort from NiJaree Canady who needed only 79 pitches to toss a complete game two-hitter and also yammed a home run herself as well. Full Recap here.

Gametime: 3 pm ET / 2 pm CT on ESPN 2
Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Know the Opponent:
- FSU has been to 11 Super Regionals in the last 12 years.....yes that's a real stat. They have made it to the World Series 5 times since 2014 (12 times total) and won the National Championship in 2018.
- Head Coach Lonni Alameda is a legend in the sport, period. She is a 7x ACC Coach of the Year including the 2025 season. On a personal note she has also coached this season while battling breast cancer. Special human.

Top Pitchers:
RHP Jazzy Francik (Fr.) 1.57 ERA, 84 Ks, 89.1 IP (Pitch % - Curve (53%), Drop (36%), Rise (5%))
LHP Ashtyn Danley (So.) 1.58 ERA, 73 Ks, 101.2 IP (Pitch % - Drop (57%), Changeup (29%), Curve (8%))
RHP Anabell Widra (Sr.) 2.85 ERA, 46 K, 71.1 IP (Pitch % - Curve (78%), Changeup (10%), Rise (8%))
LHP Julia Apsel (Sr.) 3.12 ERA, 75 K, 74 IP (Pitch % - Curve (36%), Rise (30%), Changeup (19%))
- Texas Tech saw Danley, Widra and Apsel in game one for at least one inning each.

Top Hitters
Isa Torres .448 avg, 13 doubles, 9 home runs 45 RBI
Jahni Kerr .396 avg, 5 doubles, 9 home runs, 42 RBI
Katie Dack .347 avg, 9 doubles, 15 home runs, 51 RBI
Michaela Edenfield .336 avg, 13 doubles, 10 home runs, 50 RBI

Game One Press Conferences / Media:




Join the Chat and Wreck 'Em!
 
