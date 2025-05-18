S. Hilliard
Red Raider
Staff
-
- Apr 28, 2022
-
- 2,621
-
- 12,868
-
- 113
It is Regional Final day and Texas Tech has a chance to win their way to the first Super Regional in program history with a win over Mississippi State. The Bulldogs will need to sweep a doubleheader today to win the regional while Texas Tech will need just one win to get it done. There are still a limited number of tickets available for purchase online or at walk up at the stadium for those that want to catch the games today in person. Otherwise all games will be streamed on ESPN+.
PREGAME TAILGATE
Texas Tech Athletics is hosting a pregame tailgate all three days of the NCAA Regional that will feature free food for fans while supplies last. The tailgate will be set up three hours before first pitch and feature a live deejay that fans can enjoy. Fans will not need a ticket to enjoy this event.
SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE
11 am - Tailgate opens
2 pm - Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State
4:30 pm - Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State (if necessary)
Know the Opponent:
- This will be the third meeting of these two teams this year, second this Regional and each team has one win. Texas Tech most recently with their 10-1 walk off win yesterday.
- MSU had to win their way into the Regional by winning a WILD game on Saturday night with Washington that was a back and forth 11-10 barn burner. Their head coach said after the game they will have to pitch by committee on Sunday but it's win or go home, playing for your season so everyone will be ready to go.
- Bulldogs pitching staff is lead by 2nd Team All-SEC and AUSL drafted pitcher Raelin Chaffin who had a 2.65 ERA and 187 strikeouts across 171.2 in the regular season. She has been busy at this Regional most recently throwing 5.1 innings last night versus Washington. Behind her is Delaney Everett who holds a 2.73 ERA with 49 strikeouts, she pitched 3.2 innings versus Texas Tech and 1.1 versus Washington yesterday. MSU has three other pitchers on staff with 50 or less innings thrown on the season but if needed to not be surprised to see all of them today. Whatever it takes will be their motto.
-At the plate MSU has a number of dangerous hitters led by First Team All-SEC Sierra Sacco who hit .462 on the year with 16 doubles, 2 triples, 11 home runs and 48 RBI. Nadia Barbary was second team All SEC (and all defensive team) at third for the Bulldogs, hitting .353 with 11 doubles, 1 triple, 11 home runs and 45 RBI on the year. She had a home run in the teams win over Washington on Friday night.
- MSU is seeing red when it comes to NiJaree Canady and wasn't bashful in their media availabilities this week about wanting revenge as Canady, while at Stanford, ended the Bulldogs season last year in postseason play. Sacco had this to say on Thursday following the team's practice: ""We want to end her season, like she did ours last year."
Join the conversation and WRECK EM!
***********
www.telecom-esa.com (http://www.telecom-esa.com/)
MEP has a different business model - we only perform the Phase I ESA and by applying a “common sense” approach, we remove the conflict of interest to find issues that may be just “housekeeping” issues, meaning we don’t provide Phase II/III service- we have third party contacts to refer. Because we only do Phase I ESAs on low risk properties, we are able to keep our service costs low and competitive.
Contact Ray
Ray L. McKim, III CPL/ESA
Cell: (432) 296-0091
Email: mailto:ray@telecom-esa.com
RRS Username: @mckim3
Last edited: