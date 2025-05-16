S. Hilliard
- Apr 28, 2022
- 2,602
- 12,697
- 113
The first NCAA Softball Regional to be hosted in Lubbock gets underway today at 4:30 pm when (1) Texas Tech takes on (4) Brown followed by (2) Mississippi State vs (3) Washington. The winners of Game 1 and 2 will play at 1pm and the losers will play an elimination game at 6:00 pm.
Fans can catch the game in person at Rocky Johnson by getting a ticket (limited number available starting at 3pm at ticket booth from returned visting team ticket allotments) or via the free tailgate with tvs set up and food while it lasts.
PREGAME TAILGATE
Texas Tech Athletics is hosting a pregame tailgate all three days of the NCAA Regional that will feature free T-shirts for the first 1,000 fans and free food for fans while supplies last. The tailgate will be set up three hours before first pitch and feature a live deejay that fans can enjoy. Fans will not need a ticket to enjoy this event.
More information on parking, gate entrances and everything else you may need to know here.
Know Today's Opponent:
- Brown ended a 30 year Regional drought to make it here and are having a heck of a time doing so after upsetting the top seeded Princeton in the Ivy League Conference Tournament to make it there. "This is my first regional so I am definitely excited about that," said Brown Head Coach Mary Holt Kelsch. "Obviously everybody on our roster this is their first regional, excited is probably a bad way to put it. We are way more than that."
- This team is led by Alexis Guevara in the circle who pitched 180.1 of the teams 312 total innings this season with a 1.75 ERA and 161 strikeouts while doing so. She was named a 1st Team All-Ivy League Pitcher and took out the Pitcher of the Year in a head to head with Princeton in the conference final to get here throwing a complete game, allowing one run (unearned) in the teams 4-1 win. She is also a two-way player, hitting .247 with 4 doubles across 85 at-bats this year.
- Brown's leading hitter is the Ivy League PLAYER OF THE YEAR Laurel Brown who hit a silly .436 across 140 at-bats with eight doubles, one triple, 15 home runs and 42 RBI on the year.
- The team's third All-Ivy selection was Amanda Deng who earned 2nd-team honors finishing the year with a .290 average to go along with seven doubles, two triples, four home runs and 26 RBI. She also upped her average to .326 during Ivy-League play.
Extra Notes:
- Will add full know your opponent notes on Miss St and Washington tomorrow depending on who Texas Tech plays but here is a tidbit for both to watch tonight if you plan to be out at the ballpark to catch the game or watching on tv.
- Mississippi State - Second Team All-SEC Raelin Chaffin leads the team in the circle and I would assume you will see her out there tonight. Not only is she a great pitcher.....she is a superhuman as she overcame thyroid cancer in November and was back pitching only a few months later in February when she threw a complete in an extra-inning 3-1 win over Texas Tech that went down to the international tie-breaker in the 8th inning. Special person and player.
- Washington - The Huskies have one of the best power hitters in the country as Big 10 Freshman of the Year and All Big 10 1st Team Alexis DeBoer comes to town with 20 home runs and 54 RBI to her name. Yes if the name sounds familiar she is in fact the daughter of Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer.
