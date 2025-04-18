S. Hilliard
Red Raider
Staff
-
- Apr 28, 2022
-
- 2,089
-
- 10,766
-
- 113
Film Friday! - Jk, although that does have a nice ring to it 🤔. In reality, LeJuan Watts officially signed and was announce by team so with that I watched a few games. Where and how does he score? He is the ONLY player in the country to fit what categories?! And while I hate comparing players, that is all anyone wants to ask about with LeJuan Watts, Is he a D5 clone? Yes they have similarities, including their builds, but I also think there are a lot of ways their games differ to be honest and I talk/write about that below. As always you can watch the video version with clips included or the cliff note written version is below. Enjoy and Wreck 'Em!
LeJuan Watts | 6-6, 233 F | 13.7 PPG, 6.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK | 54.9% FG, 42.2% 3P
Who Is LeJuan Watts?
- His answer to what advice he would give younger players: “If you’re in the gym all day you have no choice but to get better”
- Kevin Garnett is his hoops GOAT because he says KG is a true hooper which is how Watts describes his own game. We love it.
- Mature for his age, lost both parents at a young age and was "raised" by his sister (played basketball at Colorado) amongst other family. Good story on that here. A lot of Washington State fans were really happy he ended up at Texas Tech earning the NIL he did for this reason. Seems like a really good egg.
Quick Notes On His Game:
- Is he actually 6-6? 🧐
- 7 double doubles, one triple double in '24-25 season.
- ONLY player in the country to hit these minimums: 10 ppg, 6 reb, 4 ast, 40% from 3P, 50% FG
- Turnovers aren’t ideal at 3.3 a game, but does have more assists than TOs at 4.4 apg
- Draws fouls at a high rate, 4.4 a game which is 96th percentile.
- Gets to line for 4.2 a game, 94th percentile
- 1.9 FB/pts per game is 95th percentile
- Doesn't offensive rebound at a high rate but cleans up on def boards at 5.1 a game.
- 109.3 def rating | 114.4 offensive rating
Where does he score from?:
- 45.7% of his FGA came at the rim (14% above D1 avg) and he shot 69.8% (7% above D1 average)
- 23.7% came in the rest of the paint, so 69.4% of all of his shot attempts came within the lane
- Fr, EWU: 58.6% FGA at rim, 17.6% in lane elsewhere = 76.1% in lane
- Shot 42.2% from three, on 59 attempts | Shot 40.5% from 3P at EWU as FR. on 37 attempts
Clutch Gene?
- Took 0 shots with 10 or less seconds in a game with a chance to tie or take lead in either his Fr. or So. season
- Was 8-12 on FGs in final 2 minutes of games this season regardless of score. 0/2 from 3, 8/10 from 2P
-Maybe he just wasn’t given the opportunity to do it, we will find out perhaps next fall.
Is the Darrion Williams Comp Fair?
Where does Darrion score from?
- 26% FGA at the rim (5% below D1 Avg) shot 63.6% at rim, 1.3% above D1 avg
- 24.6% in rest of paint, 50.6% of shots in lane
- Shot 34% from 3P on 107 attempts.
Darrion's Clutch Gene:
- 2/4 on shots with 10 or less seconds in game to tie or take lead.
- 16/26 overall on shots in final 2 minutes of a game regardless of score
- 6/18 3P | 10/18 2P
Since someone is thinking it: ‘But Darrion started shooting more threes once he got to Texas Tech right? So Watts will too, it’s a scheme thing.’
- Yes, no and Possibly. 40% shooter from 3 in both of his collegiate seasons even on limited attempts says Watts is a good shooter. But instinct and natural play style is a thing and even going back to his days at EWU he wasn’t shooting them a ton either…instinct or opportunity? We will find out.
- Conversely at Nevada 45% of all shots taken by Williams there were 3s vs the only 20% of all Watts’ FGAs this past season being from 3. Williams was already a bit of a get em up three point shooter coming into Tech.
********************************************************************************************************************************************************************
Out here, it’s cheese or be cheesed.
Tailgates aren’t about finger food and folding chairs—they’re about smoke, swagger, and a game plan that includes seconds.
Their vibe is country club. Ours is cowboy boots, crushed cans, and cheddar that slaps.
Cheese belongs with the bold—and the bold wear scarlet and black.
@Williermo
LeJuan Watts | 6-6, 233 F | 13.7 PPG, 6.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK | 54.9% FG, 42.2% 3P
Who Is LeJuan Watts?
- His answer to what advice he would give younger players: “If you’re in the gym all day you have no choice but to get better”
- Kevin Garnett is his hoops GOAT because he says KG is a true hooper which is how Watts describes his own game. We love it.
- Mature for his age, lost both parents at a young age and was "raised" by his sister (played basketball at Colorado) amongst other family. Good story on that here. A lot of Washington State fans were really happy he ended up at Texas Tech earning the NIL he did for this reason. Seems like a really good egg.
Quick Notes On His Game:
- Is he actually 6-6? 🧐
- 7 double doubles, one triple double in '24-25 season.
- ONLY player in the country to hit these minimums: 10 ppg, 6 reb, 4 ast, 40% from 3P, 50% FG
- Turnovers aren’t ideal at 3.3 a game, but does have more assists than TOs at 4.4 apg
- Draws fouls at a high rate, 4.4 a game which is 96th percentile.
- Gets to line for 4.2 a game, 94th percentile
- 1.9 FB/pts per game is 95th percentile
- Doesn't offensive rebound at a high rate but cleans up on def boards at 5.1 a game.
- 109.3 def rating | 114.4 offensive rating
Where does he score from?:
- 45.7% of his FGA came at the rim (14% above D1 avg) and he shot 69.8% (7% above D1 average)
- 23.7% came in the rest of the paint, so 69.4% of all of his shot attempts came within the lane
- Fr, EWU: 58.6% FGA at rim, 17.6% in lane elsewhere = 76.1% in lane
- Shot 42.2% from three, on 59 attempts | Shot 40.5% from 3P at EWU as FR. on 37 attempts
Clutch Gene?
- Took 0 shots with 10 or less seconds in a game with a chance to tie or take lead in either his Fr. or So. season
- Was 8-12 on FGs in final 2 minutes of games this season regardless of score. 0/2 from 3, 8/10 from 2P
-Maybe he just wasn’t given the opportunity to do it, we will find out perhaps next fall.
Is the Darrion Williams Comp Fair?
Where does Darrion score from?
- 26% FGA at the rim (5% below D1 Avg) shot 63.6% at rim, 1.3% above D1 avg
- 24.6% in rest of paint, 50.6% of shots in lane
- Shot 34% from 3P on 107 attempts.
Darrion's Clutch Gene:
- 2/4 on shots with 10 or less seconds in game to tie or take lead.
- 16/26 overall on shots in final 2 minutes of a game regardless of score
- 6/18 3P | 10/18 2P
Since someone is thinking it: ‘But Darrion started shooting more threes once he got to Texas Tech right? So Watts will too, it’s a scheme thing.’
- Yes, no and Possibly. 40% shooter from 3 in both of his collegiate seasons even on limited attempts says Watts is a good shooter. But instinct and natural play style is a thing and even going back to his days at EWU he wasn’t shooting them a ton either…instinct or opportunity? We will find out.
- Conversely at Nevada 45% of all shots taken by Williams there were 3s vs the only 20% of all Watts’ FGAs this past season being from 3. Williams was already a bit of a get em up three point shooter coming into Tech.
********************************************************************************************************************************************************************
Out here, it’s cheese or be cheesed.
Tailgates aren’t about finger food and folding chairs—they’re about smoke, swagger, and a game plan that includes seconds.
Their vibe is country club. Ours is cowboy boots, crushed cans, and cheddar that slaps.
Cheese belongs with the bold—and the bold wear scarlet and black.
@Williermo
Last edited: