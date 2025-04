LeJuan Watts | 6-6, 233 F | 13.7 PPG, 6.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK | 54.9% FG, 42.2% 3P

Who Is LeJuan Watts?

Quick Notes On His Game:

Where does he score from?:

C lutch Gene?

Is the Darrion Williams Comp Fair?

Film Friday! - Jk, although that does have a nice ring to it 🤔. In reality, LeJuan Watts officially signed and was announce by team so with that I watched a few games. Where and how does he score? He is the ONLY player in the country to fit what categories?! And while I hate comparing players, that is all anyone wants to ask about with LeJuan Watts, Is he a D5 clone? Yes they have similarities, including their builds, but I also think there are a lot of ways their games differ to be honest and I talk/write about that below. As always you can watch the video version with clips included or the cliff note written version is below. Enjoy and Wreck 'Em!- His answer to what advice he would give younger players: "If you're in the gym all day you have no choice but to get better"- Kevin Garnett is his hoops GOAT because he says KG is a true hooper which is how Watts describes his own game.- Mature for his age, lost both parents at a young age and was "raised" by his sister (played basketball at Colorado) amongst other family. Good story on that here . A lot of Washington State fans were really happy he ended up at Texas Tech earning the NIL he did for this reason. Seems like a really good egg.- Is he actually 6-6? 🧐- 7 double doubles, one triple double in '24-25 season.- ONLY player in the country to hit these minimums: 10 ppg, 6 reb, 4 ast, 40% from 3P, 50% FG- Turnovers aren't ideal at 3.3 a game, but does have more assists than TOs at 4.4 apg- Draws fouls at a high rate, 4.4 a game which is 96th percentile.- Gets to line for 4.2 a game, 94th percentile- 1.9 FB/pts per game is 95th percentile- Doesn't offensive rebound at a high rate but cleans up on def boards at 5.1 a game.- 109.3 def rating | 114.4 offensive rating- 45.7% of his FGA came at the rim (14% above D1 avg) and he shot 69.8% (7% above D1 average)- 23.7% came in the rest of the paint, so 69.4% of all of his shot attempts came within the lane- Fr, EWU: 58.6% FGA at rim, 17.6% in lane elsewhere = 76.1% in lane- Shot 42.2% from three, on 59 attempts | Shot 40.5% from 3P at EWU as FR. on 37 attempts- Took 0 shots with 10 or less seconds in a game with a chance to tie or take lead in either his Fr. or So. season- Was 8-12 on FGs in final 2 minutes of games this season regardless of score. 0/2 from 3, 8/10 from 2P-Maybe he just wasn't given the opportunity to do it, we will find out perhaps next fall.- 26% FGA at the rim (5% below D1 Avg) shot 63.6% at rim, 1.3% above D1 avg- 24.6% in rest of paint, 50.6% of shots in lane- Shot 34% from 3P on 107 attempts.- 2/4 on shots with 10 or less seconds in game to tie or take lead.- 16/26 overall on shots in final 2 minutes of a game regardless of score- 6/18 3P | 10/18 2P- Yes, no and Possibly. 40% shooter from 3 in both of his collegiate seasons even on limited attempts says Watts is a good shooter. But instinct and natural play style is a thing and even going back to his days at EWU he wasn't shooting them a ton either…instinct or opportunity? We will find out.- Conversely at Nevada 45% of all shots taken by Williams there were 3s vs the only 20% of all Watts' FGAs this past season being from 3. Williams was already a bit of a get em up three point shooter coming into Tech.