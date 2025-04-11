Tyeree Bryan | 6-5, 210 G | 10.4 PPG, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Finally had some time to sit down and watch some full games of Texas Tech MBB's first portal signee Tyeree Bryan from Santa Clara. I know everyone loves highlights, but I could make even myself look like a D1 All-American off a highlight reel so I really like to try and find couple full games to watch on a player before really having an opinion on someone. First and foremost the team found themselves a true SHOOTER, pure....high arching and high release SHOOTER. Did see some defensive things that concerned me a bit but hopefully ones McCasland and Co can clean up once on campus, also some encouraging things at times on that end as well.Video below for those that prefer listening/watching with film clips over reading and a written down breakdown for those that want to read only. Or be cool and do both if you really want to have yourself a day. As always, snacks encouraged. Enjoy!- Six games with 17 or more points....10 with 5 or less points- Midrange? Never heard of it. Modern efficiency folks will love his shot chart. Of his 255 FG attempts, only 4 came in the midrange. 154 were threes. 101 were twos, and of those twos 79 were at the rim.- Catch and shoot maven, 65% effective FG% on catch and shoot opportunities which is 95th percentile in country. 93% of all of his three point makes were off an assist.- Career 108.9 defensive rating (lower is better), career 121.3 offensive rating (higher is better.)- One of the conundrum type players that shoots over 40% from three but only 65.3% from the free throw line. He doesn't rely on FTs much though as he ony gets to line 1.5 times per game so it isn't a heavy achor.- 8% TOV% which is in 93rd percentile....a lot of this is from how he plays so much off ball but he isn't fumbling it around when he gets it- 1.6 offensive rebounds per game, 95th percentile in country.- Bouncy for his size- Loves a back cut- Reminds me a bit of Justin Gray, especially on the boards- A constant offensive board lurker, ball watching ready to crash if he isn't shooting every single play- Some games his role truly seemed to be stand in corner, rotate between there and wing and wait for a kick out three or back cut. Then crash boards. To me this leads to some of the inconsistencies you see in his game log for scoring. It's not necessarily an issue of going into shooting slumps. But you'll note some games he just wasn't getting shots up. Even a game he didn't attempt a single FG in. He relies a lot on the offense coming to him on catch and shoot opps or back cuts to the rim. He can go get his here or there but pairing him with a good PG and playmakers is key.- He gets up very high on his three point shots, makes him really hard to close out on and block for that reason.- Defensively he is a ball watcher to the max. He works, he wants to be in on the action. Has good energy and gets deflections and steals.- That ball hawk, and wanting to be in on the action part is used against him at times too though. Doesn't always keep an eye on his man as well as the ball so Zaga in particular caught him on back cuts a few times or relocated to a three on others. He also got caught in the wash on some plays and perhaps made some tough reads on screen/switch scenarios with teammates. Those are hard to know who's at fault, but WSU did give up a handful of gimmes at rim in "caught in wash" or "two guys stayed with same player and left screener wide open for a roll" scenarios that Tyeree was involved in. Would seem to be a coachable thing though and perhaps fixable simply by being in a different scheme. Clean that up and his energy and activity on that end is a definite plus.