Texas Tech superstar pitcher NiJaree Canady was the first $1 million softball player. She's also the second.Canady has signed another seven-figure NIL contract with the Matador Club, the Red Raiders collective, her manager Derrick Shelby of Prestige Management told ESPN.Canady has led Texas Tech to the national championship series, which will be decided Friday night against Texas on ESPN.Canady has consistently said she intended to stay at Texas Tech, but questions persisted as to whether she would enter the NCAA transfer portal again after another record-setting season to see what her value would be.By signing another seven figure contract with Tech, Canady now puts those questions to rest. Shelby said that was important so that she and her team could focus on the World Series run."Nija Canady is the most electrifying player in softball. She's box office and she goes out every day and competes," Shelby told ESPN. "The decision to stay at Tech was not difficult. This program has taken care of her. They have showed how much she is appreciated. The entire staff, her teammates, the school in general have been great. Tonight she is playing for a national championship and she is making history. Everything she wants from this game she can get here at Texas Tech."Canady made headlines last season when she transferred from Stanford after leading the Cardinal two straight World Series appearances and winning the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Award. Tech made a record-setting offer to pry her away and she has more than delivered, leading the Red Raiders to the brink of a national championship.Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes even attended the Red Raiders 4-3 win in Game 2 of the championship series on Thursday night. Mahomes played at Tech from 2014-16 and has developed a strong relationship with Canady since she's been at Tech.Canady was named a first team All-American for the third consecutive year this season.