On Thursday night, a lot of folks in the live thread were sounding the alarms after a late loss to the Jayhawks where LHP Mason Molina tossed an absolute gem with 13 strikeouts, a game that dropped the Tech RPI 12 spots from 40 to 52.The next night, it was more of the same, when LHP Ryan Free gave up a game-tying two-run home run in the eighth inning, the alarms were being rung.Until Gavin Kash came to the rescue, saving Tech’s postseason hopes with a missile over the scoreboard. The most important swing of the season since a loss would’ve dropped the RPI into the 60’s, a truly unrecoverable number at this point in the season.On Sunday, it was a much smoother ride, a 14-run, run-rule win on a day where Hudson White had two homers and Kevin Bazzell one-upped him with a three-home run day.After the series win, the Red Raiders sit at 45 in the RPI, quite a feat after sitting in the 100s just over a month ago.Tech got many contributions outside of Kash, Bazzell, and White at the plate. However, it was extremely important to see Kash put that kind of swing on a ball, then follow it up with a 1-2 day with a double and three walks.Zac Vooletich is capping off his collegiate career in the way that a player could only dream of. He is hitting the cover off the ball, raising his batting average from .214 on 4/7/23 to .416, where it stands this morning.Zane Petty was stellar on Sunday, and the Red Raiders will desperately need him to continue with the at least one-week absence of Saturday starter Trendan Parish after he exited with an issue during his game two start.Tech’s starting situation as they head to Arlington for an opening round shot at West Virginia stands as follows. LHP Molina, RHP Petty, LHP Fast, RHP Rogers.I will have a much better breakdown of the Big 12 tournament in the coming days, but you are definitely on the more favorable side of the bracket.