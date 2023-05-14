The Red Raiders wrapped up a series in Morgantown, West Virginia today where they won the first game with a dominating bullpen performance from RHP Brandon Beckel, got trounced on Saturday, and dropped the finale with a sixth inning two-run bomb from Caleb McNeely.Yet, I am positive as to what happened over the weekend, as Tech is now sitting in a really, really good place in the RPI with the postseason just two weekends away.The Red Raiders have moved up 16 spots in the RPI this week, up to No. 42 after Sunday’s loss.The starting pitching had a rough weekend, and I am curious as to why LHP Taber Fast wasn’t seen on the mound all weekend. LHP Mason Molina just didn’t have his best stuff on Friday and RHP Trendan Parish wasn’t fooling anyone on Saturday.Gavin Kash had a really rough weekend; he wasn’t able to make quality contact and struggled to make an impact on the series.Kevin Bazzell was impressive at the plate and in the field once again. He has developed into (probably?) this team’s most consistent hitter.Dillon Carter seems to be settling in after missing all that time earlier in the season, had a couple of big hits this weekend and was solid in the field as always.As I already mentioned, the pitching was pretty bad this weekend, but that’s nothing that hasn’t been rehashed over and over again at this point. It is frustrating to watch, but you’ll take what you can get at this point in the year.It will be interesting to see where the Red Raiders land in postseason projections this week, you’ll have a decent idea of where you stand, but I bet it’ll be as a high three-seed after this weekend.