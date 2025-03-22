ADVERTISEMENT

COMMIT: 2026 Terrell (TX) CB Noah Lewis

J. Ramirez

J. Ramirez

Camp Cofield
Staff
Jul 9, 2022
7,438
47,399
113


Will be visiting March 29. Another defensive commitment for the Red Raiders in the ‘26 class.


img_1236-jpg.4925




Perfect for passionate Texas Tech fans like us, chocolate milk isn’t just a delicious treat—it’s packed with nutrients that keep you energized. Whether you’re finishing a workout, tailgating, celebrating a big win, or just need a tasty pick-me-up, chocolate milk is your go-to drink for strength and recovery AND treating yo’ self! Let’s raise our glasses and toast to a season of victories and unforgettable moments with chocolate milk by our side.

Check out everything there is to know about chocolate milk (plus milk, cheese, yogurt, YOU NAAAAME it), and the hardworking dairy farmers that provide it for you here: https://www.dairymax.org/
@Williermo
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: tdawgg77, doctexastech, BigReddude44 and 36 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M. Clare

UPDATE: Friday Flare - new OL target, local target sets visit, Big 12 Pro Day and more

Replies
0
Views
438
Inside The Double T
M. Clare
M. Clare
M. Clare

RRS TV: TTU DB commit Maddox Quiller

Replies
5
Views
1K
Inside The Double T
ezwalker
ezwalker
B. Golan

RECRUITING: Priority RB Ashton Rowden takes in Texas Tech spring practice, sets OV - pres. by Chocolate Milk

Replies
5
Views
969
Inside The Double T
djo7051
djo7051
B. Golan

RECRUITING: Elite OL Noah Best sets several OV's, including Texas Tech - pres. by Chocolate Milk

Replies
0
Views
507
Inside The Double T
B. Golan
B. Golan
B. Golan

RECRUITING: 2027 QB Tam Anderson enjoys spring visit to Lubbock - pres. by Chocolate Milk

Replies
6
Views
741
Inside The Double T
78Raider
78Raider
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back